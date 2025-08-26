Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield and Ripon host Flat action

We have a busy day's racing on Tuesday with Flat action from Lingfield and Ripon, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.35 Ripon - Wreck It Ryley looks to go back-to-back in race

Wreck It Ryley returns to Ripon bidding to go back-to-back in the Ripon Yorkshire's Garden Racecourse Handicap.

Having won this last year, you would think Alan Brown has had this race bookmarked all season and he's been running well in defeat since his last win in April and the grey gelding will surely be primed for another go at this.

Kats Bob finished third in a recent Class Four 0-80 handicap but has been dropped a pound for that effort and comes here as the highest rated contender in the race on a mark of 80.

Course and distance scorers Count d'Orsay, Lesley's Boy, Mark's Choice, Raffle's Angel and Ziggy's Ariel all arrive here looking for a return to form.

4.10 Lingfield - Senor Cortez bids to defy steep rise in the weights

Senor Cortez will bid to defy an eight-pound rise in the Sky Sports Racing Virgin 519 Amateur Jockeys' Handicap this afternoon. Robert Eddery's gelding ended the losing run in emphatic fashion where he demolished rivals by nine lengths!

The handicapper hasn't missed him and he's received a hike in the weights but it looks like it might not be enough to stop this progressive stayer who is still unexposed at the trip having taken his form to a new level over staying trips the last twice.

The familiar partnership of Throne Hall and Miss Brodie Hampson line up in opposition and the eight-time winner should not be underestimated after a fine effort last time out at Catterick.

Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies have had a good time of it recently and they're represented by the Eagle One who hasn't been seen since last September but having hit the frame on 17 occasions, another big effort wouldn't be a surprise.

2.05 Ripon - Bay Dream Believer looks to complete hat-trick

Bay Dream Believer will be looking to notch up the hat trick in the Thank You Joan Easey Apprentice Handicap at Ripon.

Her hat-trick run began at the start of August where she got her nose in front at Doncaster and then followed that up last week over course and distance when getting the better of a good tussle with the reopposing Little Ted and another big run couldn't be ruled out.

Little Ted will look to get his revenge here and could well turn the tables as he is three pounds better off this time round.

Top-rated Time Tested is the standout on ratings and although he's not been seen since winning at Chelmsford in March, he's got his head in front in four of his last seven starts and could well rate higher still.

Best of the rest

2.35 Ripon - British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes

Schrodinger's Cat is yet to get his head in front but has been banging on the door and always seems to bump into a smart type. This looks more realistic but he faces some unexposed rivals who could have some untapped potential.

Rogue Rebellion was only 4/1 on debut at Beverley and failed to live up to market expectations and better should be expected here.