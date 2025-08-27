Today on Sky Sports Racing: Dickens chases three-timer at Hexham

Hexham is our sole venue for domestic action on Wednesday and we have Grade One action from Saratoga, live on Sky Sports Racing...

5.45 Hexham - Dickens looks to complete hat-trick

Dickens returns to Hexham chasing the hat-trick in the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap Hurdle.

The winning streak began over course and distance in June when winning by a stunning 13 lengths. Just a week later, he followed up at Cartmel, staying on nicely to score by four lengths at the line.

The Jennie Candlish charge has been off for three months and will be fresh for his hat-trick bid, but he will have to overcome a nine-pound hike if he's to complete the three-timer.

Course and distance scorer Getaway Frankie needs to bounce back from a disappointing run last time, but the pick of the rest would be King Of Cong, who is having his second start for Sam England after switching from Terence O'Brien.

6.15 Hexham - Palm Beach bids to defy seven-pound rise

Palm Beach will bid to defy a seven-pound rise in the Joanne Colledge 50th Birthday Celebrations Handicap Hurdle on his stable debut for Victor Thompson, after he notched up the fourth win of his career last time out at Worcester in July.

That was only his second run for Ben Pauling, and given the manner of that latest victory, he looks to have a good chance today even under the penalty on his first start for new connections.

Divilabother has been runner-up on three of his last four starts and another bold effort can be expected on his first start for new connections.

The Olly Murphy-trained Nachtgeist chased home a subsequent winner last time out and could prove best of the rest.

7.15 Hexham - Cracking Destiny looks for back-to-back wins

Cracking Destiny returns to Hexham fresh after a three-month break, looking to back up his course and distance success in the At The Races App Market Movers Handicap Chase.

Ewan Williams' gelding didn't jump fluently and kept regular rider Craig Nichol busy to win but he showed great tenacity to reel in the eventual second. If he can repeat that effort, he should be on the premises.

Le Jeune Bresil is top-rated here, but the gelding comes here on something of a fact-finding mission, having been out of form when last seen on Boxing Day last year. However, he has moved to Mark Walford's yard after being with Brian Ellison until January in search of a new lease of life.

Course and distance scorers Derracrin and Royal Deeside could prove best of the rest.

Best of the rest

6.10 Saratoga - Ex-pat Givemefive makes his US debut in the rescheduled Grade One Jonathan Sheppard Handicap, and takes on other familiar names like 2023 Galway Hurdle winner Zarak The Brave as well as the ex-Gordon Elliott-trained The Insider and ex-Gavin Cromwell-trained Sweet Will.