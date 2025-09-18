Today on Sky Sports Racing: Yarmouth hosts seven-race card

First Folio will be looking to replicate last year's success when he faces Wicket Keeper in Thursday's feature Boodles Handicap at 3.30pm.

3.30 Yarmouth - Last year's winner First Folio faces Wicket Keeper

The Julie Camacho-trained First Folio claimed this race last season and, given his recent placed form, looks primed for another big effort off this 1lb higher mark.

Wicket Keeper scored on his first two starts since joining Ed Bethell from the Eve Johnson Houghton team before disappointing on handicap debut at Ayr. Given plenty of time to recover, he is expected to resume his progression and go close under Callum Rodriguez. Ronan Whelan regains the ride on Narlita here, who ran a big race when second at Galway the last day and could step forward here stepping down in trip.

Al Karrar was last seen finishing fourth in the Ripon Two Year Old Trophy in 2022 and returns from a 1116-day 'break', while Caburn sports first-time cheekpieces.

2.00 Yarmouth - In-form Elara May seeks a four-timer

Philip McBride's Elara May arrives seeking a four-timer having scored on all three starts in August. A ready winner at this track, he followed up at Chepstow before claiming a Beverley Handicap last time. All those victories came over five furlongs and he steps up to six under Rossa Ryan.

Top weight Entailed has been highly tried since winning her second start at Sandown and she should appreciate the drop to calmer waters. The Cheveley Park-owned daughter of Harry Angel will be partnered with Callum Hutchinson for the first time.

Ed Walker's Gouken has run with credit in his first three starts and rates a likely type on this handicap bow, while Vlad enters calculations for the Crisford team, who boast a 23 per cent strike rare with their two-year-olds so far this term.

4.02 Yarmouth - Last-time winners Lemurian and Dashing Donkey clash

John and Thady Gosden saddle Lemurian who got off the mark when taking a Windsor handicap with plenty to spare. He looks to have has strong claims of following up if the blinkers have the desired effect again.

Dashing Donkey has an excellent course record winning on two occasions. He has also been in fine form of late winning his last two starts at Newmarket and, while he will need to step forward again, he could be tough to beat.

Noble Guest rates the best of the rest, but a 6lb penalty may scupper his chances, while Dream Pirate enters calculations having won at the track before.