Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jumps action from Sedgefield as Dickens chases hat-trick of wins

We have competitive jumps action from Sedgefield on Wednesday with six races to look forward to, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.15 Sedgefield - Hat-trick seeking Dickens faces Spot On Soph

In-form Dickens takes on Spot On Soph in this Jodie Standing's Point-To-Point Recruits Handicap Hurdle at Sedgefield.

Jennie Candlish saddles Dickens who recorded his fourth win in five starts for this trainer at Newton Abbot last month, and he may have more to offer up in trip.

Spot On Soph ran out a comfortable winner of a 0-115 contest over this course and distance on her last start and she warrants plenty of respect from this three-pound higher mark.

Micky Hammond's Magnolia was last seen finishing second at Perth in April and that form would put him in the mix under Brian Hughes.

2.15 Sedgefield - Jamada and Jolie Coeur Allen clash

Jamada built on his first two starts to get off the mark in a bumper at Naas back in April and was subsequently sold from John Queally to the Olly Murphy yard for £40,000. A market watch is advised as he debuts for Mick Fitzgerald Racing under Sean Bowen.

Jolie Coeur Allen, rated 107 over obstacles, is yet to win in eight starts and rates an each-way player as she brings plenty of placed form to the table.

L'Insurge and Saint Polo are best of the remainder.

4.15 Sedgefield - Course winner Zamond shoulders seven pound penalty

The Donald McCain-trained Zamond bounced back to form with an authoritative success over further here last week and he can be competitive despite a seven-pound rise in the weights.

Jennie Candlish's Captain Cool tops the weights under Sean Quinlan. The winner of one of his three starts in point-to-points, he chased home Roadshow at this track last month and makes plenty of appeal on this second handicap outing.

Clean Getaway is dropping to a workable mark, while Clan Chieftain sports first-time blinkers.

Best of the rest

3.45 Sedgefield - Obsessedwithyou and Flamelco headline.

Happy Valley - Purton, Atzeni, Kingscote and Probert in action.