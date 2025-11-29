Today on Sky Sports Racing: Constitution Hill and The New Lion lock horns at Newcastle

Sky Sports Racing has a feast of Saturday action on the menu, headlined by a stellar Fighting Fifth Hurdle from Newcastle at 2pm.

2.00pm Newcastle - Constitution Hill returns in search of Fighting Fifth honours

A fascinating contest awaits in this year's renewal of the Grade 1 BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle where a stellar field of five go to post.

The most intriguing contender will be Nicky Henderson's Constitution Hill, who looks to begin his comeback mission here after suffering falls at Cheltenham and Aintree last term before underperforming at Punchestown. The yard's sights will be set on a second Champion Hurdle and this is the first step towards that aim. Fit again after injury, Nico de Boinville regains the ride from James Bowen.

Dan Skelton saddles the current 2026 Champion Hurdle favourite The New Lion, who confirmed his status as a top-class operator with success in this year's Turners Novices' Hurdle at Prestbury Park. JP McManus' charge, who shot to prominence after a stunning demolition in the Challow Hurdle a year ago, will be out to prove he is the real deal under Harry Skelton.

Image: Turners Novices' Hurdle hero The New Lion will take on Constitution Hill

Last season's Champion Trainer Willie Mullins will be hoping his exciting unbeaten five-year-old Anzadam will have a less interrupted campaign this time around, having been unlucky last season with injuries. He makes his first start in Grade 1 company today.

Many will see Jeremy Scott's mare Golden Ace as the forgotten horse in the field, who took advantage of the most thrilling Champion Hurdle in recent memories last season to give the trainer a third Grade 1. She was defeated by Kateira in a match at Wetherby recently but could go well if back to top condition.

Kerry Lee's multiple Grade 2-winning eight-year-old Nemean Lion was supplemented for this contest and was last seen when pulling up in the Stayers' Hurdle at this year's Cheltenham Festival.

2.55pm Newbury - Myretown and Resplendent Grey headline Coral Gold Cup

A full field of 24 will be looking to add their name to the prestigious roll of honour of the Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase and this year's renewal looks to be headlined by Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore's Myretown, as well as Olly Murphy's Resplendent Grey.

The former was an incredibly impressive winner of the Ultima when last seen, beating The Changing Man - who reopposes today - by 11 lengths. Meanwhile, Olly Murphy's stunning grey finished last season with an impressive victory of his own in the bet365 Gold Cup and made a winning start to this season with success in a Listed race at Carlisle 27 days ago.

Image: Resplendent Grey (near) is back in action today

Hyland will be the mount of James Bowen for Nicky Henderson, and the pair will be hoping the eight-year-old can bounce back from a disappointing 9th place finish on seasonal reappearance last month. He didn't quite handle the ultimate stamina test of the Grand National last year but may thrive over a shorter trip.

The in-form Sam Thomas saddles Grade 3 winner Katate Dori while last year's winning combination of Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden team up this year with Inch House.

3.15 Newcastle - Deafening Silence faces seven rivals

Eight go to post in the final race at Gosforth Park - the BetMGM Rehearsal Handicap Chase. Grade 2 winner Deafening Silence will be looking to make his presence heard for the Skelton team on seasonal reappearance.

Tom Lacey saddles eight-year-old Cruz Control, who signed off last season with back-to-back wins in the Freebooter Handicap Chase at Aintree.

Joel Parkinson and Sue Smith's gelding Konfusion will be having his third start of the month, having won on seasonal reappearance at Wetherby before unseating when favourite a week ago.

Anthony Honeyball and Richie McLernon team up with Jasmin De Grugy for JP McManus. This horse recorded five straight wins a year ago and was last seen finishing a runner-up in a Listed event at the Punchestown Festival.

Best of the rest

Down under, Ascot (Western Australia) plays host to the Grade 1 Winterbottom Stakes at 9.00am, featuring Overpass and Jokers Grin.

Back on home soil, Idaho Sun will look to build on a stellar hurdling debut at Fontwell by following up in Bangor's 11.30am Remembering Sally Anne Malam Novices' Hurdle. Count Adhemar is the mount of Sam Twiston-Davies here, and is entitled to improve on a sounder surface for Donald McCain.

At Newbury, the opening 11.55am Play Coral "Racing-Super-Series" Mares' Novices' Hurdle sees La Conquiere and Kingston Queen meet again after both were beaten by Sean Linn in a bumper at Aintree back in April. Both horses have made nice starts to their careers over obstacles and this should be a fascinating battle.

Josh The Boss is yet to really prove his ability over fences, having been the beneficiary of a walkover last time out after defeat in a match race at the hands of Go West days earlier. The 12.22pm Alan Wood Plumbing & Heating Novices' Limited Handicap Chase should gauge his true capability fencing, although connections will be wary of James Owen's Hecouldbetheone.

The Joe Tizzard stable have been in flying form of late and may well have another winner in Scarface, who goes in Newbury's Coral Sir Peter O'Sullevan Memorial Handicap Chase at 12.30pm. This lad ran a creditable race in second on reappearance at Wincanton earlier this month and should improve dropping back in trip under Brendan Powell. Booster Bob - who won the Greatwood Gold Cup in miraculous fashion here last year - also takes his chance.

At 12.50pm, the promising Zanndabad - who cost €240,000 - headlines Newcastle's Weatherbys And Birdie Calendars 'The French Furze' Novices' Hurdle before Live Conti takes on Indemnity in the Coral Racing Club Intermediate Handicap Hurdle from Newbury (2.15pm).