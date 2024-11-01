Hollie Doyle's blog: City of Troy can end Aidan O'Brien's wait for Breeders' Cup Classic glory

It's one of the biggest weeks of our ambassador's magnificent career as she partners Bradsell in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Del Mar before flying to Australia to ride Sea King in the Melbourne Cup, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

Bradsell's gate speed can overcome wide draw

There's no point denying the draw hasn't been kind to Bradsell in the Prevagen Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (19.41) at Del Mar on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Being posted 12 of 12 isn't ideal for a horse who loves to be at the sharp end of his races but all the early speed seems to be around us with fellow British raider Big Evs next door in 11 and big US hope Cogburn also drawn high in nine, so hopefully we can get over and give it our best shot.

Bradsell, who should relish the fast ground, is blessed with so much gate speed which will hopefully help us overcome that wide starting position and though he's never raced around a bend we don't have any concerns about him handling the turns.

Image: Hollie Doyle and Bradsell

Archie Watson's Nunthorpe and Flying Five winner arrived in California with stable companion and Juvenile Turf contender Aesterius earlier this week and was nicely settled in by the time I sat on him on the track in midweek.

He's taken the journey really well. I did some stalls work with him, jumping out of the gates, and he's really thriving out here but his final race before taking up stallion duties at the National Stud is going to present his greatest challenge so far.

Thrill to be up against Tom on world stage

It's a great thrill for my husband Tom (Marquand) and I to be riding in such a valuable race on the world stage and as fate would have it we both face the same predicament as Mick Appleby's Big Evs also likes to get on with things.

Image: Big Evs

It would be a definite career high point for me, Archie and the whole team at Saxon Gate stables in Lambourn if Victorious Racing's superstar could end his career with a Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint on his CV.

He's given me so many great days, winning the Coventry at two, the King's Stand at three and his two Group 1s this season after coming back from a career-threatening injury. He ran the bravest race on unsuitably soft ground in the Prix de l'Abbaye in France last time and deserves to claim the glory.

Chance on Kathmandu in Goldikova

I'm also delighted to have been given the ride on Brian Meehan's filly Kathmandu in the Goldikova Stakes (6.15) over 1m on the turf. We're drawn in stall nine which again is wider than we'd like for a filly who does like to race prominently but she has the ability to do well.

The daughter of Showcasing came within an ace of winning the French Guineas and was only beaten just over three lengths in the Group 1 Prix Jean Prat in the summer before running well for a long way in a good renewal of the Group 3 Oak Tree Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

I rode her on Thursday morning and she felt in tip-top shape. She's an intelligent filly who looks a million dollars and Brian couldn't be happier with her. Amongst the fillies taking her on is Owen Burrows' fellow British contender Raqiya, who won that Goodwood race and will be ridden by Frankie Dettori.

Fingers crossed for Tom in the mile

I'll be shouting my husband Tom home in the FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile (23.45) on Donnacha O'Brien's remarkable filly Porta Fortuna.

Tom has struck up a productive association with her this year, winning the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Group 1 Matron Stakes in Ireland - performances which along with her Falmouth Stakes success confirm her the best miler of her sex in Europe.

She's an agile filly who has Breeders' Cup experience after finishing second in the Juvenile Fillies' Turf at Santa Anita last year, so should be at home around Del Mar.

Stall seven is a fair draw, just outside Charlie Appleby's Godolphin favourite Notable Speech who was impressive in the Sussex Stakes and has to be respected back on a surface that should suit him.

Troy to end Aidan's frustrating wait

I do believe the magnificent City Of Troy can end Aidan O'Brien's long and frustrating quest for a winner in the Longines Breeders' Cup Classic (21.41).

He's been a superstar this year, winning the Derby, the Eclipse and the Juddmonte International and has the class and quality to go out in a blaze of glory.

Being by Justify, he's bred to be effective on the dirt even though his Galileo dam has a thorough turf pedigree. Stall three looks a good starting point and I'm expecting him to bring it back to Ireland.

Fierceness is obviously a major danger. He won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last year and has won at the highest level on dirt this season, while Forever Young was unlucky in the Kentucky Derby but doesn't start well which could be a problem from the inside gate.

Excited to get Melbourne Cup call-up

I'm so excited to get the call up for British raider Sea King in Tuesday's Lexus Melbourne Cup in Australia, live on Sky Sports Racing at 4am. I'd been searching for a ride in the great race for a few weeks but had dismissed the possibility when his trainer Harry Eustace reached out to me.

Sea King has only been in Harry's Newmarket yard a few weeks but clinched his place in the famous race with victory in the Bendigo Cup this week, earning his trainer a first success at Group level.

Aussie rider Declan Bates, who was on board, can't do the light weight so I was delighted to step in when the invitation came my way and hope I can replicate the previous success I had for his owners on True Self in the Neom Cup in Saudi Arabia in 2021.

Sea King's Ebor form looks strong as he finished in front of Onesmoothoperator, who secured his place in the Flemington spectacular by winning the Geelong Cup last week for Brian Ellison.

This will be my second ride in the race after getting a great run round for such a long way on Future History for Harry's brother David Eustace last year. That really whetted my appetite and I'm so grateful to Harry and his owners for giving me the opportunity to go back so soon with a live chance.

After Melbourne I'll be heading out to Japan for the third consecutive year to ride on a short-term contract until 22nd December, rounding off what has become an exciting international year.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.