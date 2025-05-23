Hollie Doyle blog: Back on the Classic trail with Duty First in the Irish 1,000 Guineas for Archie Watson

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle is back on the Classic trail in Ireland on Sunday aboard Duty First and has seven rides at Goodwood on Saturday.

Duty on revival mission in Irish Guineas

It's a busy start to the weekend for me with seven rides at Goodwood, but the highlight of my weekend is flying out to the Curragh to ride DUTY FIRST in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas on Sunday.

It looks like we're on a revival mission after her disappointing performance in the Newmarket equivalent at the start of the month, but Archie Watson and the team have been really happy with her at home.

Victorious Racing's filly just didn't handle the track at headquarters, getting very unbalanced in the dip, but the stiffer test on Sunday should suit her better. She'd be in the first four in the betting on her impressive Fred Darling win at Newbury in April so hopefully she can show that kind of sparkle again.

Image: Duty First clears away from her rivals at Newbury

Best Rates highly in Goodwood book

BEST RATE is among my best chances of a winner at Goodwood in the £100,000 BetGoodwin Harroways Handicap (1.30) on Saturday.

It's always good to team up with my old boss Richard Hannon, whose three-year-old brings strong form to the race following his agonising defeat at York's Dante Festival.

It's annoying that he's been nudged up 2lb for that, but he gets into this off a light weight and we seem well enough placed in stall seven to run another big race.

Stamina test should suit Basalt

BASALT looks set to be sent off at a big price in the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes (2.05) at Goodwood but we're expecting a good run from this lovely son of Pinatubo on his seasonal return.

We think he's trained on as his work has been pleasing at Archie Watson's Saxon Gate Stables in Lambourn and he's bred to appreciate this step up in distance.

Basalt got stuck in heavy ground at Pontefract on his final start last autumn but still did well to finish third in that Listed race, so he's definitely worth his place in this despite having something to find at the weights.

Black type achievable for Walker filly

NEVER LET GO steps up in class in pursuit of some valuable black type in the BetGoodwin Listed Height Of Fashion Stakes (3.15) at Goodwood.

Ed Walker's filly, who is out of an ex-Richard Hannon mare I knew well, has been placed in two handicaps this year but this is a much more demanding test. That said, it doesn't look the strongest race for the grade so it could be a good opportunity to secure some stakes form.

Ocean ready for step up in trip

OCEAN OF DREAMS is definitely beginning to get the hang of things so I'm expecting big things from him in the BetGoodwin Download The App Handicap (3.45) at Goodwood.

This is another step up in trip for Archie Watson's ex-Aidan O'Brien gelding, who ran a super race for me at Ascot earlier this month on his first try at 12 furlongs. He promises to relish the extra quarter-mile and gets weight from his key rivals.

Image: Ocean Of Dreams won on debut for former trainer Aidan O'Brien

The cheekpieces go on stablemate CARRADOS for the first time when he re-appears in the five-furlong Goodwood Horseracing Club Membership Handicap (4.55).

Archie found Wathnan Racing's gelding a winning opportunity at Wolverhampton a few weeks ago and this speed track should be just what he needs to make an impact on this handicap debut.

Bird ready to fly high

I rode Hughie Morrison's MYTHICAL BIRD on her first two starts and really liked her, particularly at Kempton, when she finished third in a mile maiden last August.

I'm back on board in the Darley British EBF Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes (4.20) at Goodwood when she sets out to build on a promising return at Wolverhampton last month.

I'm also looking forward to BLUE NGURU's first day at school in the James Reid 60th Birthday EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes (2.35). Archie Watson's filly is a big girl but has been going nicely at home, and though she will be better in time I think she can acquit herself well.

Strong pace the key to Gold

The race of the weekend is the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Saturday, when a strong gallop over a stiffer mile can see FIELD OF GOLD go one better than he did at Newmarket.

With a good pace to aim at I do believe John and Thady Gosden's grey can make himself a Classic winner, but I'm also expecting big things from Jessica Harrington's Hotazhell.

Bred by my boss Imad Alsagar's Blue Diamond Stud, he showed his class by winning the Group 1 Futurity Trophy at Doncaster last back-end and looks the one Field Of Gold has to fear the most.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.