Hollie Doyle: An honour to captain home team in Shergar Cup at Ascot on Saturday

Hollie Doyle captains Great Britain and Ireland in the Shergar Cup at Ascot on Saturday - with four rides - and gives her verdict on some of her team's best chances.

An honour to captain home team in Shergar Cup

The Shergar Cup has been a lucky competition for me, so I'm honoured to be captain of the Great Britain and Ireland team at the 27th running of this unique event at Ascot on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

I was part of the Ladies team that lifted the trophy two years ago when I also won the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle for top rider. This year, following a format change that sees Asia replace the Ladies team, I'm competing alongside two excellent riders in Joanna Mason and Robbie Dolan.

Jo made an instant impact with a winner three years ago and helped the queen of the Shergar Cup, Hayley Turner, secure a dramatic victory for the Ladies team last year.

Irishman Robbie rides in the competition for the first time but is a welcome addition to my team. He showed his class by winning the Melbourne Cup last year following a successful spell in Australia.

Watch out for Japanese stars

I've been lucky enough to ride all over the world, including in the International Jockeys' Challenge in Hong Kong, and love testing myself against some of the very best jockeys from different continents. With so many big names in all four teams the competition will be as fierce as ever.

After spending two winters in Japan I can assure you their two representatives in the Asia team, Mirai Iwata and Ryusei Sakai, will sprinkle plenty of stardust over Ascot. Ryusei won the valuable Saudi Cup this year on Forever Young, while Group One winner Mirai is now based with William Haggas in Newmarket.

One rider who will be conspicuous by her absence this year is Hayley, who has made this competition her own over the years. Although she's not riding, I understand she will be attending to give us all some moral support.

Hoping Manaccan turns back the clock

I need my partner Manaccan to turn back the clock and rediscover his old sparkle in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash (1.35pm).

John Ryan's six-year-old won this race back in 2022 for Hayley and the Ladies team but has struggled to find his form after more than two years on the sidelines.

Dropping in grade, he's still the class horse in the race with a Listed win at Ascot and a Group Three success at Dundalk on his CV, but clearly has it to prove after struggling to find his form in two Group races this year.

Stamina no concern for Irish filly

I'm pleased to be on Jessie Harrington's lightly-raced filly La Vita Nova in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers (2.10pm).

I rode her a winner at the Shergar Cup a couple of years ago on The Very Man in this very same race and a big run will be expected from her daughter of Gleneagles, who stays well and looks fairly treated off a rating of 84.

She wasn't beaten far over the extended two miles at the Curragh at the end of June and has since shaped well in a fillies' race at Down Royal. She won't be making the journey from County Kildare for a day out and can step forward in those first-time cheekpieces.

Milford brings solid form to Sprint

Julie Camacho's Milford brings solid form to the table in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint (3.20pm) after making the frame in good handicaps at York and Chester this season.

He did well to be beaten only narrowly from a wide position around the Roodee last time and should enjoy this stiff six furlongs as he does stay further.

Julie and husband Steve Brown excel at freshening up sprinters like Milford who joined them from Karl Burke in the spring and is drawn close to the likely favourite Prince Of India in stall three, so he's one I'm banking on to put valuable points on the board.

Time could be right for Treasure

This could be the day to catch Treasure Time at his best following a luckless run under my husband Tom (Marquand) at last week's Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Being drawn high in what turned out to be a steadily run race wasn't helpful but he shaped with promise on his seasonal reappearance at Sandown and is better judged on that piece of form in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile (4.30pm).

William Haggas' gelding showed his quality by winning a heritage handicap at York's Ebor Festival last year and should be effective on this track from a reasonable starting position in stall six with the addition of cheekpieces another potential plus.

Sales race could be next for Tadej

My boss Archie Watson is keen on taking last weekend's Group Three winner Tadej back to York for a valuable sales race later this month, though more Group races are an option for our talented colt.

A novice winner on the Knavesmire in May, he pulled out all the stops for me to win Sunday's Prix de Cabourg at Deauville despite being the first off the bridle.

I felt quite vulnerable at that stage of the race, but he was incredibly brave to battle back and gain compensation for his narrow defeat in the Group Two Prix Robert Papin in France last month.