Hollie Doyle: Campenaerts can follow up Wolverhampton win at Chelmsford

Our Sky Sports Racing ambassador heads to Chelmsford for six chances on the All-Weather this Saturday and reflects on the fate of her key rides at York last week.

Campenaerts on follow-up mission

My boss Archie Watson's Campenaerts (7.10) takes me to Chelmsford City on Saturday, where I have five other rides on the Polytrack.

He's a speedy sort, as he demonstrated when scoring for Luke Morris at Wolverhampton last month, and can hopefully follow up off a 3lb higher rating in the Greene King IPA Nursery (7.10).

That success on the Tapeta was his first attempt in a handicap after being gelded earlier in the summer, so he clearly has the scope to progress from his new mark of 68.

Apple looks tasty in Classified heat

I always enjoy riding for Simon Dow, who has put me on Apple's Angel in the Estrella Galicia Classified Stakes (7.40) at Chelmsford.

She isn't ideally drawn in this five-furlong sprint, but she was good enough to win a handicap at Lingfield in June and finished second in a similar race there last time out.

This is a drop in grade for a filly who has done all her winning on the all-weather, including at the Essex track over six furlongs last autumn.

Endless must prove himself on City track

Young Endless has shown his best all-weather form at Southwell and Wolverhampton, so he must prove his liking for Chelmsford when he reappears in the CCR Fireworks Spectacular Handicap (8.10) on the card.

Kevin Frost's six-year-old, who finished unplaced on his only previous try at the track, is a reliable performer in staying races at this level, having won over a longer trip of 2m at Wolverhampton in June off just a 2lb lower mark.

I actually won on him at Southwell last year when he was trained by Laura Morgan, so I know exactly what I'm going to get from him, which could easily be enough to see him win here.

Hoping Captain makes long journey pay off

I know nothing about Captain Bruce in the Hazy Day Nursery (6.40), but his shrewd trainer Nigel Tinkler wouldn't be sending him south if he didn't think he could be competitive.

The gelded son of Awtaad has shown little in four races so far, including his nursery debut at Southwell, but he may have more to offer from the bottom of the weights in a weak race now stepping up to seven furlongs.

Also open to improvement is Ed Dunlop's once-raced filly Mimi's Magic in the Full Works Project EBF Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes (6.10). She was understandably green on debut at Kempton but showed some promise and may improve for the step up in trip.

I'm also on Dean Ivory's course-and-distance winner Thomas Equinas in the Celebrate Christmas At Chelmsford Racecourse Handicap (8.40). He's run some nice races in defeat at this track and is 1lb lower than when getting his head in front back in October.

A race too many for Tadej

York's Ebor Festival turned out to be disappointing for me, particularly when my leading hope Tadej ran poorly in the £500,000 sales race.

Archie Watson's juvenile was sent off favourite following his Group 2 win in France but could only finish 11th in the 21-strong field, surrendering the lead inside the final furlong.

He just didn't perform with his usual sparkle, which suggested to me that his hard-fought win in Deauville had taken more out of him than we realised. Archie will freshen him up now and may head back to France for another Pattern race in the autumn, though he does also hold entries in the Group 2 Champagne Stakes at Doncaster and the Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury.

Spartan Arrow appeared to find Group 1 company too hot in the Nunthorpe following his Listed win in France, but he's now put in below-par performances in both his tries at York and may not be in love with the track.