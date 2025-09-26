Hollie Doyle's exclusive blog: Wise Approach and America Queen can shine while away on German Duty

Sky Sports Racing’s ambassador has four chances at Newmarket on Saturday before partnering Fred Darling heroine Duty First in a Group Three in Germany on Sunday.

Queen can take the crown on Nursery debut

Harry Charlton's improving filly Queen Tamara looks my best chance of a winner at Newmarket on Saturday where I have three other rides, including outsider Dutch Decoy in the Cambridgeshire.

Queen Tamara lines up for the British Stallion Studs EBF 'Jersey Lily' Fillies' Nursery Handicap (4.15pm) after breaking her maiden over the same seven-furlong trip at Chepstow last month.

A close second to a well-regarded rival at Doncaster before that, this likable daughter of Space Blues looks fairly treated off her opening mark of 79 and shouldn't be inconvenienced by the undulations.

Glow set to shine in Fillies' Maiden

Richard Hannon's Glow posted a debut performance full of promise at Newbury so I'm expecting a nice run from her in division two of the Blandford Bloodstock Maiden Fillies' Stakes (5.20pm).

Stepping up to seven furlongs should be ideal given the way she stayed on to be fourth in a similar race over six furlongs last month when she was sent off favourite. This will be a good test of her progress against some potentially nice types from big stables.

Hoping for more from gelded Chief

Zoulu Chief has been in better form since being gelded in the summer and stepped up in trip so should show up well in the Ambassador Cruise Line Handicap (5.55pm).

I finished third on Heather Main's four-year-old over a shorter distance at Ascot in the spring and he was a solid third off this mark of 82 over seven furlongs at Goodwood last time. He goes on any ground and remains well handicapped on his winning form at York two summers ago.

Better draw may help Decoy

I link up with Charlie Johnston and Newmarket specialist Dutch Decoy in the bet365 Cambridgeshire Handicap (3.40pm).

The Owners Group gelding, who has won five times on the neighbouring July Course, was in great form in the summer, winning back-to-back handicaps there, but hasn't matched that level of performance since.

He's better drawn in stall 11 than he was when finishing well behind from a wide position in this race 12 months ago and remains well handicapped on his best form if he can find the necessary improvement.

Duty on a German mission

I'm off to Germany on Sunday to partner Archie Watson's Duty First in the Group Three Dinger's Gartencenter Koln Sprint Trophy (2.20pm) at Cologne.

Image: Duty First clears away from her rivals at Newbury

I haven't been riding Victorious Racing's daughter of Showcasing at home but she looks in great order ahead of what is a drop in class after struggling in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Hungerford at Newbury.

Duty First couldn't have started the year in better style, winning the Fred Darling Classic trial and finishing a creditable fourth in the Irish 1,000 Guineas. A return to that kind of form would make her a certainty.

I also have a nice chance in the Listed two-year-old race (3.15pm) on the Sarah Weis-trained Believe In Me, who was an impressive winner at Baden Baden on debut and looks ready for this step up in class.

America can turn tables in Cheveley Park

I fancy America Queen to turn the tables on Royal Fixation in the Group One Tattersalls Sceptre Sessions Cheveley Park Stakes (2.25pm) at Newmarket on Saturday.

Richard Hughes's filly acquitted herself well against her more experienced rival in the Group Two Lowther Stakes at York and should have learned plenty that day. Ed Walker's Royal Fixation sets a good standard but may just find Richard's filly a different proposition this time around.

Later, Wise Approach looks the answer to a disappointing renewal of the Group One Tattersalls Middle Park Stakes (3pm) at Newmarket.

Image: Wise Approach excelled at Newbury under William Buick

Charlie Appleby's Godolphin colt has plenty of experience now and a reproduction of his close third in the Group One Prix Morny in France last time should be enough to get him home.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft