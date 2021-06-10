Super League: Adam Swift and Mahe Fonua set Hull FC on course for 30-12 win over Castleford Tigers

Mahe Fonua crossed twice in Hull FC's win over Castleford

Two tries apiece for Adam Swift and Mahe Fonua helped Hull FC rebound from their Challenge Cup semi-final defeat with a 30-12 win over Castleford Tigers in Thursday's Super League match.

The short-handed Tigers gave a debut to 17-year-old Jason Qareqare on the wing and the Kippax Welfare product repaid Daryl Powell's faith with a scintillating try to put the home side in front almost straight from the kick-off.

Swift's converted try saw Hull take the lead though and a second from Fonua on the stroke of half-time saw the Black and Whites 12-6 in front at the break after Danny Richardson had briefly drawn Castleford level with a penalty.

1:17 Jason Qareqare scores an unbelievable try on debut for Castleford Tigers with his first touch against Hull FC. Jason Qareqare scores an unbelievable try on debut for Castleford Tigers with his first touch against Hull FC.

Swift crossed early in the second half to extend Hull's lead, with Fonua adding his second and Jake Connor going over late on after landing a 40-20 kick to put the seal on the win, despite Marc Sneyd being sin-binned, and condemn the Tigers to their fourth-straight loss in Super League.

