Super League: Adam Swift and Mahe Fonua set Hull FC on course for 30-12 win over Castleford Tigers
Adam Swift and Mahe Fonua both crossed twice, with Jake Connor also grabbing a try for Hull FC late on; Castleford had led through an early try from 17-year-old debutant Jason Qareqare
By Sky Sports Rugby League
Last Updated: 10/06/21 10:00pm
Two tries apiece for Adam Swift and Mahe Fonua helped Hull FC rebound from their Challenge Cup semi-final defeat with a 30-12 win over Castleford Tigers in Thursday's Super League match.
The short-handed Tigers gave a debut to 17-year-old Jason Qareqare on the wing and the Kippax Welfare product repaid Daryl Powell's faith with a scintillating try to put the home side in front almost straight from the kick-off.
Swift's converted try saw Hull take the lead though and a second from Fonua on the stroke of half-time saw the Black and Whites 12-6 in front at the break after Danny Richardson had briefly drawn Castleford level with a penalty.
Swift crossed early in the second half to extend Hull's lead, with Fonua adding his second and Jake Connor going over late on after landing a 40-20 kick to put the seal on the win, despite Marc Sneyd being sin-binned, and condemn the Tigers to their fourth-straight loss in Super League.
More to follow…