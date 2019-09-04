Castleford showdown with Hull crucial for Super league play-off spot

Castleford's Jordan Rankin.

Super League play-off hopefuls Castleford and Hull will put their season on the line when they meet at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

Victory for the fifth-placed Black and Whites, who are two points above their hosts, would clinch a play-off spot with a game to spare and effectively end the Tigers' campaign.

However, a win for Daryl Powell's men would enable them to leapfrog their opponents into the top five courtesy of a superior points difference and set up a nerve-jangling final round.

"It's massive for both teams," said Castleford's former Hull full-back Jordan Rankin. "There's no hiding from that.

"I think this season in general has been more exciting than it has been over the last few years.

"With the change of the structure, you're now seeing an exciting battle at the bottom of the table and an exciting battle between those third, fourth, fifth and sixth positions as well.

"It's a lot closer than it has been. You can be sitting in the top five and then by the weekend if you lose you could find yourself in mid-table.

"It's an exciting brand for rugby league to be a part of and I think it's only going to get better from here."

Hull have stumbled at the wrong time of the season, winning just one of their last four matches, but they have an impressive away record, which includes a 31-18 victory at the Jungle in June.

And Lee Radford's side look set to be boosted by the return from injury of stand-off Albert Kelly, who scored a hat-trick of tries in that win over the Tigers three months ago.

Albert Kelly is a key player for Hull FC

"I know Albi quite well and I'd imagine he'll play because he gets up for the big games," said Rankin. "They obviously need him to play so we'll prepare as if he's playing.

"They're a dangerous team, they've always been a dangerous team. They've got some players that can really do some damage to you if you let them."

For much of the season, both teams looked certain to finish in the top five but one of them is now set to become victims of the late surges from Wigan and Salford.

Castleford have kept themselves in the mix by winning four of their last six matches and coach Powell is confident they can still make an impact in the business end of the season.

"It's almost like a one-off game," he said. "If you're ever going to win anything, you've got to win these knockout games.

"If we can, it will go down to the last weekend and that's what it's all about, who's going to hold their nerve and come up with their best performances when it really matters.

"If we manage it, it will be an incredible effort and then you're a couple of games away from doing something special.

"We feel we're capable of doing that but it comes down to one game. We've got to get this one right, otherwise you will be finishing early and we haven't done that for a while."

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad: Cheyse Blair, James Clare, Matt Cook, Jamie Ellis, Oliver Holmes, Will Maher, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata'utia, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin,Jordan Rankin, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Daniel Smith, Jake Trueman, Calum Turner, Liam Watts

Hull FC 19-man squad: Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Josh Bowden, Mark Minichiello, Jake Connor, Masi Matongo, Brad Fash, Sika Manu, Mickey Paea, Jack Logan, Gareth Ellis, Ratu Naulago, Tevita Satae