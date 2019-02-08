Sky Live: Team news ahead of Saturday's clash between Catalans and Huddersfield

Will big signing Sam Tomkins inspire victory for his side over Huddersfield Giants?

Sam Tomkins will make his home debut in Perpignan as Catalans go looking for their first win of the season, against Huddersfield on Saturday.

The Dragons will still be without back-rower Greg Bird and winger Jodie Broughton through injury, while centre Arthur Romano comes in for David Mead, who is unavailable for family reasons.

Huddersfield have Aaron Murphy back in the squad, while Sam Hewitt and Izaac Farrell also come in. The Giants are still unable to select Ukuma Ta'ai who is still waiting for a new visa.

Huddersfield's scrum-half Matt Frawley believes that the Giants can get the win if they improve in attack and defence.

"We just need to improve on what we didn't do as well last week. We missed a few opportunities, our end of sets was pretty poor - that's on me and Izaac Farrell to fix. If we can work on those things, and in defence there's a couple of things we need to work on, and if we can pinpoint a few of those areas and we can finish well, it will put us in good stead," said Frawley.

"Victory will be good to get the monkey off our back. We don't want to go in the bye without a win."

Catalans 19-man squad:

🇫🇷 Steve McNamara a dévoilé le groupe pour la réception d’Huddersfield samedi à Brutushttps://t.co/VKoKjPyjfe



🇬🇧 Steve McNamara has named the squad for the Saturday home game against @Giantsrlhttps://t.co/6Ix5azE7pS pic.twitter.com/SVmayEgfAf — Dragons Catalans 🏆 (@DragonsOfficiel) February 7, 2019

Huddersfield 19-Man squad: Darnell McIntosh, Jordan Turner, Akuila Uate , Matt Frawley, Kruise Leeming, Suaia Matagi, Aaron Murphy, Alex Mellor, Michael Lawrence, Adam O'Brien, Oliver Roberts, Matty English, Scott Grix, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Adam Walne, Sam Hewitt, Innes Senior, Izaac Farrell, Joe Wardle.