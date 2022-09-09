Super League: Liam Sutcliffe's hat-trick sends Leeds Rhinos into semi-finals with 20-10 win over Catalans Dragons

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Betfred Super League play-off match between Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos. Highlights from the Betfred Super League play-off match between Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos.

A hat-trick of tries from Liam Sutcliffe helped send Leeds Rhinos into the Betfred Super League semi-finals as they won 20-10 against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

Two penalties from Sam Tomkins had put Catalans ahead despite the hosts having Mitchell Pearce sent to the sin-bin for the first occasion, with the Australian also being yellow-carded late on for dissent. However, two converted tries from Liam Sutcliffe saw the Rhinos lead 12-4 at half-time.

Dean Whare's converted try three minutes into the second half put the Dragons within touching distance, but Leeds took advantage when Michael McIlorum became the second player from the hosts to be sin-binned as Sutcliffe finished for his third try of the night, with the visitors seeing out the match to set up a trip to either St Helens or Wigan Warriors in the semis.

The defeat ensured there would be no repeat of last year's Grand Final appearance for the French side and it was a disappointing end to Gil Dudson's time in Perpignan as well before moving to Warrington Wolves as he was shown a red card inside the final five minutes.

Story of the game

Missing their suspended top points-scorer Rhyse Martin, Leeds were expected to struggle against a near full-strength Catalans side.

But they were totally dominant, especially early on with two tries from Sutcliffe and a strong display at loose forward from Cameron Smith as they sealed a semi-final spot.

After a period of intense early pressure with Richie Myler, Blake Austin and James Bentley on the offensive, the space was created for Leeds scrum-half Aidan Sezer to reach over the line in the 12th minute only for video referee Ben Thaler ruled he had dropped the ball.

Catalans Dragons 10-20 Leeds Rhinos score summary Catalans Dragons: Try – Dean Whare; Goals – Sam Tomkins (3). Leeds Rhinos: Tries – Liam Sutcliffe (3); Goal – Zak Hardaker (4).

Leeds centre Liam Sutcliffe makes the break and exchanges quick passes with Richie Myler to race away and finish for the first try of the game.

Catalans conceded a series of penalties, keeping the Rhinos on top for much of the first half, and a couple of scuffles increased the intensity of the game including Dragons stand-off Pearce being sin-binned for his part in a melee.

Despite that, Catalans took the lead with a penalty from full-back Tomkins in the 26th minute and he added a second four minutes later, but Sutcliffe responded with a try following some clever interplay with Myler. Zak Hardaker's conversion pushed Leeds ahead 6-4.

Sutcliffe added a second try just before half-time when he mopped up a dropped kick and fell over the line to score, Hardaker again adding the conversion to make it 12-4 at the break.

The Dragons hit back on the first set of the second half when Pearce launched a lateral kick and Whare was first to collect and score from short range, Tomkins converting to cut the gap to two points.

Liam Sutcliffe gets his third try of the evening as Leeds extend their lead over Catalans.

Substitute prop Sam Kasiano was punching holes in the Leeds defence, and the temperatures rose even higher when Michael McIlorum was sin-binned for a high tackle on Bentley in the 60th minute.

Two minutes later Leeds took advantage of the extra man when Sutcliffe plucked Sezer's high kick from the sky to ground over the line for his hat-trick, Hardaker's conversion pushing the Rhinos 18-10 in front.

The flashpoints and flare-ups continued to the final hooter, but Leeds' defence held firm as the Dragons threw everything at them with the clock ticking. A red card for Catalans prop Dudson for a head-butt on Sezer five minutes from time further dented Catalans' ambitions as Leeds held on for the win.

Then Pearce followed Dudson to the dressing rooms after having harsh words with referee Child, who sin-binned him for the second time in the game. Hardaker converted the penalty to round off the scoring as last season's runners-up exited the play-offs.

What they said

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara

"We didn't play well enough. We spent most of the time defending our try-line...we worked really hard, but we did it with 12 men for a fair part of the game.

"There was a huge amount of frustration from our players and I think frustration got the better of them."

Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith

"I thought we were very controlled - I thought we controlled the majority of the game.

"Who knows [what Leeds can achieve this season]? We've got a tough road and I don't know who we've got to go to next week, but it's going to be tough.

"We'll dust ourselves off, play another fresh team and see how we go."

What's next?

Leeds will travel to League Leaders' Shield winner St Helens as the lowest-ranked remaining team on Saturday, September 17 (1pm kick-off) if Huddersfield Giants win this Saturday's play-off match.

However, victory for Salford Red Devils at the John Smith's Stadium will mean the Rhinos head to Wigan Warriors on Friday, September 16 (8pm) instead. Both semi-finals are live on Sky Sports.