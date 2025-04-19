Catalans 38-10 Salford: Tommy Makinson hat-trick helps Dragons cruise to Super League win over struggling Red Devils

Tommy Makinson scored a hat-trick of tries as Catalans cruised to victory against a still-depleted Salford side

Salford scrambled together a team for a second trip to Perpignan within three weeks and were run ragged in a ruthless 38-10 defeat at Catalans Dragons in Betfred Super League Rivals Round.

Red Devils coach Paul Rowley, who is still under special measures because of a cash crisis at the club, named an initial 18-man travelling squad then made final adjustments pre-match with Chris Hill, Deon Cross, Chris Atkin, Shane Wright and Sam Davis all missing out for a variety of funding-related reasons.

However, the return of Ryan Brierley at full-back - the newly-announced captain after the departure of Kallum Watkins - gave some experience in the backline for Salford.

There were just two changes for Les Dracs with Romain Navarrete and Clement Martin in for the injured Arthur Romano and on-loan Jordan Dezaria, although centre Reimis Smith pulled up in the warm-up and was replaced by Fouad Yaha.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Catalans leapfrogged Warrington and Wakefield in the table with the win, thanks to a Tommy Makinson hat-trick, moving up to seventh position as they finally got their season on track.

Makinson stars for Catalans as Salford show spirit

A heavy deluge before the match dampened the pitch but that could not put out the Dragons' fire as they set about Salford from the off.

Once the smoke cleared from the home support's fireworks, Makinson struck for his first try when he collected a Luke Keary kick to the right corner.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Tariq Sims sliced through the line to score from 10 metres out four minutes later, closely followed by a short-range burst over the line by Julian Bousquet to put the Dragons in front 16-0.

Salford rallied with enterprise from Brierley, forcing Catalans into a goal-line drop-out, and Joe Mellor - on his 300th career game - went close to scoring but failed to ground from a kick which rolled over the dead-ball line just before the break.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The second half started the same as the first with a 43rd-minute try for Chris Sata, converted by Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet for 22-0.

Navarrete was held short of the line, according to the video referee, but there was no mistake for Makinson when he collected from the scrum to cross in the right corner for his second try to pass 1,500 Super League points.

Matthieu Laguerre was next over as the Devils' defence disintegrated, but Salford were not done when former Dragon Tiaki Chan went on a barnstorming run to release loanee Jonny Vaughan for a 68th-minute try. Brierley was unable to convert.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Chan then produced a powerful burst over the line four minutes from the end to the delight of the visiting fans and his father Alex - Catalans' general manager - who raised a wry smile on the touchline.

Makinson made the headlines with a last-minute hat-trick from a Keary kick to seal a comfortable win.

Round 8 - RIVALS ROUND results

Thurs April 17: Wakefield 13-12 Castleford

Fri April 18: Hull FC 14-28 Hull KR

Fri April 18: Wigan 24-14 St Helens

Fri April 18: Leeds 28-6 Huddersfield

Sat April 19: Leigh 18-14 Warrington

Sat April 19: Catalans 38-10 Salford

Sky Sports will again show every game of Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.