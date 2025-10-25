England 6-26 Australia: Kangaroos dominate Ashes series opener at Wembley

Australia took a 1-0 lead in the Ashes after a strong showing at Wembley

England were blown away by Australia in a 26-6 defeat in the first Ashes Test at Wembley Stadium.

After a cagey first 40 minutes, it was Australia who took an 8-0 lead in at the half-time break, a converted Reece Walsh effort plus Nathan Cleary penalty on the stroke of the 40 minute-mark putting the Kangaroos ahead.

Australia were then motoring, an Angus Crichton double, Walsh second, and perfection from the boot of Cleary putting them 26-0 up.

Dary Clark managed to go over for a consolation for England but it was too little too late as they fell to the comprehensive 26-6 defeat.

Reece Walsh opened the scoring for Australia with a flying finish

Australia take a 1-0 lead in this three-match series with contests at Everton's Hill-Dickinson Stadium and Leeds' Headingley to come.

England must win at Everton on Saturday November 1 to keep this series alive, putting all the pressure on Shaun Wane's side.

Australia show class as England left with questions

The stage was set in front of a 60,812 crowd at Wembley Stadium for the first Ashes Test since 2003 and it delivered what fans had waited 22 years for.

In the opening encounters, handling errors plagued both teams with rustiness and the occasion playing their part.

It was a tough-fought battle with Herbie Farnworth shining for England

That meant it took 22 minutes until Australia opened the scoring after the video referee decided there was no obstruction to Mikey Lewis in the build-up, Kotoni Staggs breaking through to find Walsh on his inside who hit the swan dive on the way over. Cleary converted for a 6-0 lead.

Australia then thought they had gone over again on the 37th minute through Angus Crichton but a video referee check found Dom Young was taken out in the air in the build-up by Josh Addo-Carr.

However, they did end the first 40 adding two more points as Jez Litten was pinged for a pull on Walsh, Cleary slotting over the penalty for an 8-0 lead at the break.

Australia came out flying in the second half and after an ominous Walsh break it was not long until they were over, Crichton stepping past Alex Walmsley and then through Jack Welsby to dive in, Cleary accurate with the boot to put his side 14-0 up.

With England bombing their chances despite periods of pressure, they were left searching for points that they could not add.

Angus Crichton went over twice in the second half as Australia were on top

Crichton then made it a double on the 65th minute as he finished off a Cameron Munster inside pass, the conversion from Cleary comprehensively putting Australia 20-0 up.

The complete and utter domination was then wrapped up on the 71st minute as Gehamat Shibasaki broke down the left edge and found Walsh on his inside for his second. With Cleary's added extras, the Kangaroos were 26-0 up and England were left with a lot of questions to answer.

Daryl Clark managed to get points on the board for England

While Clark managed to power over for a consolation effort, it was too little too late.

England have a must-win match on the horizon and it is one in which they will need to show much more than they did at Wembley.

Wane: We were poor, the loss was torture

England head coach Shaun Wane:

"Poor. I know what they're capable of and I don't think we gave ourselves a chance to win. It wasn't close really, they were the best team - no question about that. It hurts a lot.

"We were desperate to put our best show on today and we didn't do that. The things that we did wrong are easy fixes and we needed to fix them on the run, but we didn't and the best team won, no doubt about it.

"That makes me even sadder hearing that [it was a record Ashes crowd]. We wanted to make them proud. We wanted to challenge Australia and so badly and that's why I'm so upset.

"It's easy for us now [motivation]. The only thing in our mind now is us being the winners at Everton - we have to win. That dictates how you train and speak. We'll dust ourselves off; this will hurt the boys but we'll get in the video room and do some work."

Rugby League Ashes 2025

First Test: England 6-26 Australia

Second Test: Saturday November 1, Everton Stadium, Liverpool

Third Test: Saturday November 8, Headingley Stadium, Leeds