Huddersfield Giants 19-12 Hull FC: Hosts keep slim Super League playoff hopes alive with late Chris McQueen winner

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC. Highlights of the Super League match between Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC.

Huddersfield breathed life into their slim play-off hopes with a tight 19-12 win over Hull FC at the John Smith's Stadium thanks to a late Chris McQueen try.

The resurgent Giants remain in the hunt for the finals, and secured their third victory in a row, after forward McQueen crossed 11 minutes from full-time and Oliver Russell added a drop-goal.

Huddersfield started strongly and went 6-0 ahead through Jermaine McGillvary, before the Black and Whites rallied to tie the game 12-12 at half-time.

Chris McQueen scored Huddersfield's crucial third try as they beat Hull FC in Thursday's Super League

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Huddersfield stuck with the same XVII that beat Wakefield 34-6 a fortnight ago, while Darnell McIntosh joined Hull FC's backline in place of Harvey Barron as Jack Brown and Joe Lovodua were named on the bench.

The Giants took the lead in the 13th minute after McGillvary crashed over out wide from Jake Connor's cut-out pass, with Oliver Russell adding the extras to make it 6-0.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

It took the Black and Whites just five minutes to hit back, with Jordan Lane busting through the middle after Jake Clifford's offload and putting Adam Swift in for a try before Liam Sutcliffe's conversion tied it up.

In the 23rd minute Jake Trueman set up Brad Fash under the sticks for the visitors to take the lead, with Sutcliffe's successful kick taking it to 12-6.

Hull hit back in the first half to lead after a Brad Fash try, but they would end the match on the losing side

The tit-for-tat scoring continued four minutes later when Huddersfield responded to tie it up once more as Tui Lolohea won the race to Russell's kick against Davy Litten and then the halfback added the extras.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

With six minutes left until the break McGillvary was forced off with an injury and Leroy Cudjoe took his place on the wing.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

In the second half the Giants went close to breaking the deadlock in the 53rd minute, but Sam Halsall couldn't real in Connor's wayward pass.

With 14 minutes left play was halted for several minutes while Huddersfield forward Luke Yates received treatment, and then groggily was helped from the field.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The tight match appeared destined for golden point extra-time, until McQueen galloped over in the 69th minute off Chris Hill's pass and Russell nailed a drop-goal with seven minutes left to seal the result for the home side.