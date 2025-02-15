Hull KR 19-18 Castleford Tigers: Mikey Lewis delivers golden-point magic while Hull FC comprehensively beat Catalans Dragons

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Hull KR and Castleford Tigers Highlights of the Super League match between Hull KR and Castleford Tigers

Mikey Lewis kicked a golden-point drop goal as Hull KR overcame a spirited Castleford Tigers 19-18 to kick their Super League season off with victory at Craven Park.

A pulsating contest was settled by the 2024 Man of Steel, as Lewis produced the decisive final word with his sweetly-struck kick earning last year's Grand Final runners-up an opening night win.

A hat-trick from Joe Burgess, including two flying finishes in the corner, looked to have put Castleford to bed in regulation time but the Robins were pegged back by Zac Cini's try.

Castleford were left to rue a host of missed chances to earn a stunning away win, with Tex Hoy missing a penalty and scuffing an attempted drop goal before Lewis' golden-point heroics.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mikey Lewis kicks Hull KR to a golden-point victory over Castleford Tigers Mikey Lewis kicks Hull KR to a golden-point victory over Castleford Tigers

Lewis rises to occasion at Hull KR edge Tigers

A superb 40/20 from Lewis looked to have found the code to unlock the Castleford defence after nine minutes, but having done the hard work to get the ball out to Burgess, the winger fumbled a gilt-edged chance with the try line in sight.

Burgess atoned for his error six minutes later, gathering and crossing in the corner after a quick move through the hands created an overlap out wide.

Castleford's response was as rapid as it was emphatic, with Josh Simm applying the finishing touch in the corner after Hoy had dummied and ducked inside the final Hull KR tackle.

One quickly became two, Fletcher Rooney sensationally stepping through the Hull KR defence and accelerating to the try line to silence a shell-shocked Craven Park.

Hull KR beat Castleford with a golden-point drop goal

Castleford stretched their advantage to eight points courtesy of a penalty from the boot of Hoy, but the hosts would mount a response, Peta Hiku weaving his way over for a try which reduced the arrears to four points two minutes before half-time.

Castleford weathered a succession of sets on their own goal line as Hull KR laid siege at the start of the second half, as the Tigers' scramble defence grew in stature with each defensive hold.

But just when it looked like the home side's spell of pressure had subsided, Rovers levelled when Burgess finished off a streaking move by diving over in the corner, and when he repeated the feat seven minutes from time he looked to have put the game to bed.

The Tigers refused to go quietly, hauling level again with six minutes on the clock when Cini dropped onto Hoy's high kick, before the Australian coolly dispatched the conversion to level matters at 18-18.

Rhyse Martin missed a drop-goal attempt with three minutes remaining, then a rare fumble by Lewis fielding a ball on his own goal-line led to the penalty chance that Hoy missed to the left, sending the game into the extra period - and leading to heartbreak for McGuire's men.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hull KR head coach Willie Peters reflects on their close victory over Castleford Tigers and believes there is room for improvement Hull KR head coach Willie Peters reflects on their close victory over Castleford Tigers and believes there is room for improvement

Peters: We made hard work of it

🎤Hull KR head coach Willie Peters...

"Rugby league is back! I thought Cas were outstanding tonight. I am happy that we won but there are a lot of lessons as well.

"I thought we made hard work of it... they completed at nearly 100 per cent.

"They had a five-day turnaround on the back of last week and they certainly responded."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire reflects on his side's resilient performance against Hull KR and believes there are a lot of positives to take away from their performance Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire reflects on his side's resilient performance against Hull KR and believes there are a lot of positives to take away from their performance

McGuire: I could not be prouder of our effort

🎤Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire...

"I have told the players how proud I was. I asked for a response and asked them to play with passion, pride, and commitment and I thought they did that.

"Hull KR are a great side and we have gone toe-to-toe with them for 85 minutes. I have asked them to do it again the week after, and the week after, and the week after.

"Everyone is aware of what was said off the back of last week, but I am really proud the boys stepped up and showed they are a team.

"I learned that they are tough, and they care and they care about each other. If we do that every week, we will give ourselves a chance."

Sezer shines as Hull FC stun Catalans

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Catalans Dragons and Hull FC Highlights of the Super League match between Catalans Dragons and Hull FC

Hull's new scrum-half Aidan Sezer showed he could be the man that leads a long-awaited black-and-white revival after his stunning masterclass delivered a 24-4 victory over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

The 33-year-old has returned to Betfred Super League from the NRL and he repaid the faith shown in him by new coach John Cartwright with a dynamic display to down the Dragons.

Tom Briscoe of Hull FC celebrating his try with Cade Cust of Hull FC

Then two touches of magic from the boot of Sezer, first forcing Tommy Makinson into a knock-on from a high ball then kicking directly to Arthur Mourgue, saw the ball knocked back into the hands of Jordan Lane for the first try of the game.

Cade Cust ensured Hull remained in control when his converted try made it 12-0 just before half-time, and FC scored a killer try on the stroke of the interval when Sezer picked up a rebound from the Dragons and fed Tom Briscoe, who raced 30 metres to score as the hooter beckoned.

Arthur Mourgue of Catalans scoring a try

Mourgue hit back for Les Dracs after the break with a sprint to score in the right corner four minutes into the second half, as Hull's lead was reduced to 14 points.

But Cust's second, an interception from a Luke Keary pass and 40-metre race to the right corner to score, restored Hull's 18-point half-time cushion and extinguished any hope of a Catalans' comeback.

Cade Cust of Hull FC scoring a try

Super League continues on Saturday February 15 as Leeds Rhinos take on Wakefield Trinity at 3pm and St Helens face Salford Red Devils, with both matches kicking off on Sky Sports+ from 5.30pm.

Hull KR are back in action on Thursday February 20 when they take on Wakefield Trinity live on Sky Sports action from 7.30pm, with kick-off at 8pm. Meanwhile, Castleford Tigers will welcome St Helens on Saturday February 22, with kick-off att 8pm on Sky Sports+.