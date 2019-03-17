Hull KR 16-18 Catalans: Dragons earn first away win of season as Sam Tomkins slots winning kick

Sam Tomkins earned bragging rights over older brother Joel as Catalans Dragons gained a first away win of the Betfred Super League season thanks to a second-half comeback against Hull KR.

Sam Tomkins kept his nerve to kick a match-winning conversion after Lewis Tierney's 75th-minute try drew Steve McNamara's side level, the visitors running out 18-16 victors at KCOM Craven Park.

Joel Tomkins, back in Rovers' side after serving a two-game ban, had scored one of three home tries in a thrilling second half which saw the hosts build a 12-2 lead.

Weller Hauraki and Craig Hall - with a 90-metre interception try - also crossed for Tim Sheens' men as they chased back-to-back wins following their hard-fought triumph at Wakefield.

However, the Dragons, shamed by their previous week's 46-0 embarrassment by Salford at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, fought back to secure a first away success since beating Hull FC last September, with Brayden Wiliame, Lucas Albert and Tierney the men on the scoresheet .

For a second successive weekend Rovers reached half-time deadlocked at 2-2.

That scoreline represented a moral victory for the Perpignan outfit, who trailed to Hall's 22nd-minute penalty and then lost three players in the space of 10 minutes with head injuries.

Greg Bird and Sam Moa left for concussion assessments in the same incident before Remi Casty - the prop's head already bandaged up - departed with a cut.

In between, Sam Tomkins kicked a 27th-minute penalty- one of 11 in the opening period - to tie the scores after Casty had been hit high.

The former Wigan favourite could have given McNamara's men a slim half-time advantage, but his 40-metre penalty attempt after the hooter drifted wide on the strong breeze.

Casty returned to action at the start of the second period as Rovers defended with the strong wind now in their faces, and almost immediately the home side charged upfield to restore their lead.

Catalans' Sam Tomkins slotted the match-winning conversion

Former Dragon Josh Drinkwater's kick forced a Catalans' drop out and moments later loose forward Hauraki went over unopposed from Chris Atkin's pass after 44 minutes.

Joel Tomkins had more work to do for his own touchdown four minutes later, but he bounced off three tacklers to crash over. Hall failed to convert.

Dragons substitute Ben Jullien thought he had pulled back at least four points but referee James Child ruled out the ex-Warrington forward's try for a double movement. Catalans were not to be denied, however, and centre Wiliame muscled his way over for an unconverted try after 58 minutes.

The comeback was completed when Samisoni Langi caused problems on the Rovers left to give Albert a simple run-in. Sam Tomkins atoned for his two previous misses to tie the scores at 12-12.

But with Rovers on the rack, Dragons conceded a third try after 65 minutes. Winger Hall picked off Kenny Edwards' pass and sprinted 90 metres to go over despite a posse of chasers. Hall missed his conversion and Rovers were not safe.

And, with five minutes left, Langi kicked ahead and winger Tierney won the chase to touch down and make it 16-16.

Sam Tomkins, despite jeers from the home fans ringing in his ears, then stayed cool to slot the winning conversion and prevent golden point extra-time.