Hull KR vs Warrington Wolves: Challenge Cup quarter-final team news

Kane Linnett is not getting carried away after Hull KR's Magic Weekend win

Kane Linnett and his Hull Kingston Rovers team-mates will not be getting carried away when they come up against Warrington Wolves in the Coral Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Rovers go into Friday's last-eight clash at home to the Wolves, which is live on Sky Sports Arena, buoyed by a battling 22-20 victory over Salford Red Devils at Magic Weekend last Sunday.

That win put two points between themselves and Super League bottom side London Broncos, but Scotland international Linnett knows they cannot afford to ease off when Warrington visit KCOM Craven Park in the Cup.

"We've been getting off to a good lead but can't play for the 80 minutes," said Linnett. "We came up with a couple of errors (against Salford), gave them too much ball but it was a big win for us in the end.

"We won't get too carried away and we need another big performance in the Challenge Cup this week.

"Warrington are the benchmark with Saints in the competition but we're at home and we're hoping for big support to help us put up a big fight."

Rovers will have to manage without captain Joel Tomkins, who was handed a one-match ban after being found guilty of dangerous contact on Salford's Krisnan Inu in the match at Anfield.

His absence sees 20-year-old forward Owen Harrison come into the squad, but Tommy Lee and Adam Quinlan are both expected to be out for at least another week.

Warrington head coach Steve Price has the luxury of being able to name an unchanged squad from the 26-14 Magic Weekend victory over Wigan Warriors.

Both sides reached this stage of the Challenge Cup with wins over their Maigc Weekend opponents in the sixth round.

Warrington held on for a 26-24 win at home to Wigan, while Rovers scored a 32-18 victory away to Salford.

Hull KR 19-man squad: Craig Hall, Ben Crooks, Jimmy Keinhorst, Ryan Shaw, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Shaun Lunt, Mose Masoe, Weller Hauraki, Mitch Garbutt, Chris Atkin, Danny Addy, George Lawler, Ryan Lannon, Kane Linnett, Josh Drinkwater, Will Dagger, Owen Harrison, Antoni Maria

Warrington Wolves 19-man squad: Sitaleki Akauola, Blake Austin, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Matt Davis, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Danny Walker