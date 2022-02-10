Super League 2022: Hull Kingston Rovers vs Wigan Warriors talking points and team news

Matt Peet is overseeing the start of a new era at Wigan

We take a look at what is being said ahead of last season's surprise package Hull Kingston Rovers hosting Wigan Warriors in Super League, live on Sky Sports on Friday...

A new era for the Warriors

It will be a slightly different experience for Matt Peet on Friday evening when Wigan are preparing for their opening match of the new Super League season away to Hull KR.

The long-time member of the Warriors' backroom staff would normally be running the team through their pre-match warm-ups, but instead he will be on media duties and then be the man all of the players are looking at to deliver those final inspirational words ahead of kick-off.

That is because Peet has been chosen to succeed Adrian Lam as head coach and lead Wigan into the 2022 campaign, although from his point of view these are only minor changes from his time as Lam's assistant.

"I've always been quite an active coach on gameday and always had the nerves, so I don't think I'll be any more or less nervous, or riding the emotion more," Peet said. "I've always really cared, and I don't believe it's the case you care more because you're head coach.

"The major difference is engaging with the media and partners outside of the team. The day-to-day involvement, other than naming the team and having those micro discussions with the players, it's very similar."

Peet and the Warriors will no doubt be wary of the fact they were beaten in both of their matches against the Robins last year, with the East Hull club triumphing 18-8 at the DW Stadium in June and then winning 26-14 at Hull College Craven Park two months later.

New Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet says he has the dream job' after being promoted to succeed Adrian Lam.

One Rovers player who is very familiar with Wigan is a man who until this season lined up for the Cherry and Whites' great rivals St Helens, Lachlan Coote, and the Scotland international full-back is excited to be facing them first up.

"I think there's no better game for us to set a standard than Round 1 against Wigan," Coote said. "They're a really tough team, I think they've shown that in some of their friendlies they've played so I'm really looking forward to getting out there."

An attacking exhibition in prospect?

Perhaps the biggest criticism of Wigan last season was that, despite finishing fourth and qualifying for the play-offs, they failed to put points on the board.

Indeed, in 2021 only relegated Leigh Centurions (356) scored fewer points than the Warriors (387) despite the later playing more games than any of the other 11 Super League clubs in a season which was still affected by Covid-19 cancellations.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hull KR head coach Tony Smith says he's 'realistic' about Hull KR's chances in the Super League this season, but insists they'll set themselves ambitious goals. Hull KR head coach Tony Smith says he's 'realistic' about Hull KR's chances in the Super League this season, but insists they'll set themselves ambitious goals.

But new head coach Peet has reshaped Wigan's attacking game over the off-season, with glimpses of that shown in the pre-season 14-6 win over Warrington Wolves, and skipper Tommy Leuluai believes they are getting the right balance heading into the 2022 campaign.

"We've got a new focus where we're being encouraged to play and take opportunities when we see them, but also some of the stuff which has been the backbone of our club and our defence, and our attitude," Leuluai said. "He's brought that back, so it's a mixture of both and hopefully we can get that right."

"We've got a lot of talented players and maybe in the past we've been looked on as a defensive team. Matty is giving us encouragement to play."

That will be put to the test against a Hull KR team who, under head coach Tony Smith, have produced some scintillating attacking play with their expansive and, at times, unpredictable style of play.

It is an approach which helped the Robins reach the Super League semi-finals in 2021, but while Leuluai is an admirer of how they play he is confident the Warriors will be able to cope with what they throw at them this year.

"I enjoy watching them play, they've got some talented players and they're very smart. You can tell they're well-coached and play to their strengths.

"They do things different, but it seemed to work for them last year and I think they'll grow from that.

"They're not going to sneak up on anyone this year, everyone knows what they're about and we'll be trying our best to contain them."

Team news

Cade Cust could make his competitive debut for Wigan against Hull KR

Lachlan Coote is in line for his hotly anticipated Hull KR debut at full-back, with fellow newcomers Sam Wood, Greg Richards, Tom Garratt and Frankie Halton in contention too. However, Ben Crooks is still recovering from injury along with Luis Johnson and Will Maher.

New signings Cade Cust, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago and Abbas Miski are all named in Wigan's 21-man squad, as is Zak Hardaker following his return to full-contact training. Ethan Havard remains unavailable due to injury though.

Named squads

Hull Kingston Rovers: Lachlan Coote, Brad Takairangi, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Ryan Hall, Jordan Abdull, Albert Vete, Matt Parcell, George King, Dean Hadley, Kane Linnett, Matty Storton, Jez Litten, Korbin Sims, Jimmy Keinhorst, Will Dagger, Mikey Lewis, Rowan Milnes, Sam Wood, Greg Richards, Tom Garratt, Frankie Halton.

Wigan Warriors: Jake Bibby, Zak Hardaker, Iain Thornley, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Thomas Leuluai, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Patrick Mago, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies, Kaide Ellis, Harry Smith, Oliver Partington, Liam Byrne, Kai Pearce-Paul, Joe Shorrocks, Jai Field, Abbas Miski.