Hull FC vs Castleford preview: Tigers without injured duo Mike McMeeken and Matt Cook

Castleford will be without forwards Mike McMeeken and Matt Cook for Thursday's Betfred Super League round-two game at Hull FC, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm.

England second rower McMeeken is a victim of the seven-day rule after suffering a concussion in the first minute of the Tigers opening 20-4 win over Catalans Dragons last Friday, while Cook also took a knock in that game.

Forward Mitch Clark and utility back Ben Roberts, who were left out of coach Daryl Powell's initial 19-man squad last Friday, are set to plug the gaps, although youngsters Tuoyo Egodo and Jacques O'Neill have also been called up.

Powell said: "There's a couple of changes in there, but we're not far off. I thought Alex Foster did a great job in the back row when he came on for Mike so he will take that role again.

"The bench will change a little bit. We've got Mitch Clark to come in and Ben Roberts is fit and available so I'll make a call on the bench."

Joe Westerman is back from a knee injury to face his former club on Thursday

Hull are boosted by the return of England international Jake Connor and former Castleford forward Joe Westerman as they look to halt a 12-match losing run going back to June.

Connor missed Friday's opening 18-16 defeat at Hull KR through suspension while Westerman has recovered from a knee injury and is set to take the place of Dean Hadley, who has an abdominal problem.

Hull FC 19-man squad: Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Mark Minichiello, Joe Westerman, Jake Connor, Jordan Thompson, Matty Dawson-Jones, Masi Matongo, Sika Manu, Jordan Lane, Mickey Paea, Hakim Miloudi, Jez Litten, Danny Washbrook

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad: James Clare, Mitch Clark, Greg Eden, Tuoyo Egodo, Alex Foster, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata'utia, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Junior Moors, Jacques O'Neill, Jordan Rankin, Ben Roberts, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Michael Shenton, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts