Super League: Will Tate double helps Hull Kingston Rovers seal derby glory against Hull FC

Will Tate led the way with two tries as Hull Kingston Rovers claimed the city bragging rights with an emphatic 36-4 victory over Hull FC in the Betfred Super League at the MKM Stadium.

The sides had gone into the final game of the regular season level on points, but it was Rovers who outscored their opponents by six tries to one to finish above them in eighth in the table.

Along with Tate's double, there were also scores from Ryan Hall, Ethan Ryan, Elliot Minchella and Albert Vete, the latter on his final appearance for the club.

Rowan Milnes kicked five conversions and a penalty while Hull FC's reply was a solitary first-half try from the departing Luke Gale.

Story of the game

Both teams were guilty of early mistakes and Rovers were the first to make it pay as they took the lead with six minutes gone.

Milnes kicked on the last tackle and, as the home side failed to clear, Tate was on hand to touch down, Milnes adding the extras for a 6-0 lead, but the home side replied soon after as Harvey Barron raced down the left and fed inside for Gale to cross.

Rovers had a second try and this time Hall crossed on the left to finish off a fine move with 20 minutes gone, Milnes again adding the conversion for an eight-point advantage.

Hall was then held up over the line, but when Barron spilled a high kick, Tate gathered and claimed his second try and Rovers' third after 26 minutes as the visitors led 16-4.

Gale was shown a yellow card after an exchange with referee Liam Moore and Milnes kicked the penalty to make it 18-4 with seven minutes of the half remaining.

Rovers made the extra man pay as Vete forced his way over from dummy half to cap a fine first-half display of forceful ball carrying and Milnes' kick made it 24-4 at the break.

The second half began as the first with mistakes from both sides and Rovers grabbed the all-important first try of the period as Milnes fed Kane Linnet whose pass sent over Ryan. Milnes added a fourth conversion as the lead went up to 26 points with 50 minutes on the clock.

Hull FC prop Scott Taylor was lucky not to be shown a card when he went in swinging on Vete after the home side had coughed up possession once again, this time just short of the Rovers line.

Any chance the Black and Whites had of getting back into the game disappeared as the errors continued to flow and the home fans started to head for an early exit with an hour gone.

The Robins added a sixth try late on through captain Minchella and Milnes' fifth conversion capped a comfortable win for the visitors.

What they said

Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson

"That was disgusting. To put in a performance like that is not acceptable. The performance that we put in, we just didn't give us a chance to get into the game.

"We're under no illusions that just wasn't good enough for this club. That's going to hurt for a long, long time. It's still very raw but we've had a tough end to the season, today pretty much epitomises what we've done at the end of the year. For us to not put in a better account of ourselves is just not okay."

Hull Kingston Rovers interim head coach Danny McGuire

"This game always has more emotion and passion to it and rightly so. You try to play it down a bit. It means more to both clubs, I just wanted to represent the club well.

"We've got a really good harmony in the club. Win and everybody is really happy and that's what it's all about. If you are happy in what you do, you are prepared to do a bit more for your mates."

What's next?

Neither team was able to qualify for the play-offs this year, so the focus for both clubs now turns to preparing for the 2023 Super League season.