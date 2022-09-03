Super League: Dramatic late Aidan Sezer try sends Leeds Rhinos into play-offs at expense of Castleford Tigers

Aidan Sezer races away for the match-winning try for Leeds against Castleford

Aidan Sezer's try in the dying seconds sent Leeds Rhinos into the Betfred Super League play-offs as they beat Castleford Tigers 14-8 in the winner-takes-all clash at Headingley.

It was an error-strewn first 40 minutes from both teams and they went in at half-time with the match still scoreless, something injury-hit Castleford would be no doubt the happier with particular after having Suaia Matagi in the sin-bin for 10 minutes after a late hit.

The deadlock was broken with a penalty from Paul McShane 12 minutes into the second half and just one minute later Castleford were further ahead when Jake Mamo raced in from halfway for the first try.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

But a penalty from Rhyse Martin and Kruise Leeming's converted try drew Leeds level with five minutes to go and, after Greg Eden had seen a drop-goal effort go narrowly wide for the Tigers, half-back Sezer was on hand to finish a superb attack for the game-winning try.

Story of the game

The equation for both teams was a simple one heading into Saturday's regular-season finale at Headingley: Win and they would be into the play-offs, lose and their 2022 campaign would be over.

Castleford were seemingly up against it, being without a specialist full-back or half-backs which saw Jake Mamo move into the No. 1 role and winger Greg Eden continue as a stand-in half alongside hooker Paul McShane. Adam Milner, meanwhile, was pressed into service in McShane's normal role.

The equation for both teams was a simple one heading into Saturday's regular-season finale at Headingley: Win and they would be into the play-offs, lose and their 2022 campaign would be over.

Leeds Rhinos 14-8 Castleford Tigers score summary Leeds Rhinos: Tries – Kruise Leeming, Aidan Sezer; Goals – Rhyse Martin (3). Castleford Tigers: Try – Jake Mamo; Goals – Paul McShane (2).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Castleford Tigers' Jake Mamo races in from halfway to finish and score the first try of the game Castleford Tigers' Jake Mamo races in from halfway to finish and score the first try of the game

Castleford were seemingly up against it, being without a specialist full-back or half-backs which saw Jake Mamo move into the No. 1 role and winger Greg Eden continue as a stand-in half alongside hooker Paul McShane. Adam Milner, meanwhile, was pressed into service in McShane's normal role.

Tigers head coach Lee Radford would have undoubtedly been the happier of the two bosses at half-time though as some spirited defence from the visitors ensured they managed to prevent the Rhinos from getting over the try-line.

Leeds were not helped by the numerous handling errors they came up with which brought to an end promising attack though, even being unable to capitalise when Matagi was sent to the sin bin in the 14th minute for a late hit on Mikolaj Oledzki.

It took until the 52nd minute for either side to register a score which came following a break from Mahe Fonua, with the Rhinos infringing after he was tackled and allowing McShane to kick the Tigers in front from the resulting penalty.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aidan Sezer wins it for the Leeds Rhinos with a late try and they snatch a place in the top six at the last! Aidan Sezer wins it for the Leeds Rhinos with a late try and they snatch a place in the top six at the last!

Castleford then blew the game wide open almost straight from the restart as Joe Westerman broke and then offloaded to Mamo for the livewire Australian to show the defence a clean pair of heels and finish for a try which McShane converted.

Leeds were not done yet though and when Castleford were caught offside in defence in the 73rd minute, it allowed Martin to slot over a penalty which brought the home side to within a converted try of their opponents.

Two minutes later, the match was level as player of the match Zak Hardaker made the break followed by passing back inside to hooker Leeming for him to finish, followed by Papua New Guinea international Martin slotting over the resulting conversion.

With golden point extra-time looming, the Tigers had the first chance to snatch the win by getting into position for a drop goal, only for Eden to see his attempt from around 30 metres drift just wide of the posts.

And the Rhinos did not need a second invitation when they got an opportunity, with Cameron Smith, Oledzki and Myler combining to send Sezer racing away for the game-winning score.

What they said

Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith says that his side showed a lot of character and spirit to turn around their season and make the play-offs Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith says that his side showed a lot of character and spirit to turn around their season and make the play-offs

"There was obviously a lot of character and spirit. Both teams stuck at it and it was a good battle, a good contest and probably how every regular season should end.

"There will be a few moments when we're in the dressing rooms to acknowledge the work they've done and the way we've stuck together and applied themselves.

"We'll enjoy it briefly but getting there is the first thing. You don't know when the next opportunity is going to be, so you've got to make it count when you get it."

Castleford Tigers head coach Lee Radford

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Castleford Tigers' head coach Lee Radford says that he was incredibly proud of his side's performance despite missing out on the play-offs Castleford Tigers' head coach Lee Radford says that he was incredibly proud of his side's performance despite missing out on the play-offs

"I'm incredibly proud of that performance. With the ball, we looked like we didn't have a 1, 6 and 7, but the swinging was probably defensively.

"I could cop that on the chin, I thought it was outstanding. They left everything out there, but unfortunately, it got us at the back end."

What's next?

Leeds now travel to Perpignan to face fourth-placed Catalans Dragons in the first play-off Eliminator on Friday, September 9 live on Sky Sports (8pm UK time kick-off). For Castleford, however, their season is over and they begin preparations for the 2023 campaign.