Super League: Warrington Wolves end disappointing year on winning note against Salford Red Devils

Warrington celebrate a try in their win over Salford

Warrington Wolves ended a disappointing 2022 campaign on a winning note with a 32-14 Betfred Super League victory over an under-strength Salford at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The Wolves claimed their first away success since a February victory over Toulouse thanks to two tries from Josh Thewlis and others from Oliver Holmes, Luke Thomas, George Williams and Greg Minikin and three goals from Leon Hayes and one from Jason Clark on his farewell appearance.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Salford coach Paul Rowley elected to rest most of his first-choice side with all eyes focused on next weekend's play-off clash and only three players - King Vuniyayawa, Sam Luckley and Tyler Dupree - featured from the side that hammered Castleford and they included six debutants in their 17-man squad.

But they gave a good account of themselves in defeat and claimed tries through James Greenwood and Myles-Dalton Harrop and three goals from Harvey Livett.

Story of the game

Warrington made four changes from the side defeated at Huddersfield in their last run out of a disappointing season with Minikin, Daryl Clark, Tom Whitehead and Thomas Mikaele all coming in the side.

Both sides made a bright start and Red Devils debutant Harrop almost opened the scoring on the first attack of the game but he just failed to collect Morgan Escare's kick with the line at his mercy. Then Warrington were clinical on their first attack as slick passing between Williams and Jake Wardle allowed Thewlis to cross in the corner.

Salford Red Devils 14-32 Warrington Wolves score summary Salford Red Devils: Tries – James Greenwood, Myles-Dalton Harrop; Goals – Harvey Livett (3). Warrington Wolves: Tries – Josh Thewlis (2), Oliver Holmes, Luke Thomas, George Williams, Greg Minikin; Goals - Leon Hayes (3), Jason Clark.

More superb work soon after by the in-form Williams saw him put Holmes through a gap to score and give the Wolves an early 8-0 advantage.

The bright opening to the game continued as Salford hit back when Greenwood crashed over from close range and Livett converted.

Both sides continued to have chances and Escare kicked through the Wolves defence but he failed to ground the ball when it looked easier to score, then at the other end Joe Bullock knocked on as he tried to crash over.

The Wolves did increase their lead eight minutes before half-time when Thomas scored his first try for the club and Hayes kicked his first goal of the half, but Salford reduced the deficit to just six points as Livett was on target with a penalty with the last kick of the half to make it 14-8 at the interval.

Warrington prop Joe Bullock takes on the Salford defence

Warrington increased their lead nine minutes after the restart when Minikin claimed his first try for the club after touching down a Hayes kick and the Wolves scrum-half converted to stretch the advantage to 20-8.

Salford gave themselves hope of a comeback when Harrop claimed a debut try midway through the second half, converted by Livett.

But three minutes later Williams broke clear in midfield to race 30 metres to score and Hayes goaled to give the Wolves their 12-point advantage again at 26-14.

Thewlis claimed his second of the game in the dying seconds as he intercepted a stray pass to score under the posts and Clark added the conversion on his final appearance for the club.

What they said

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley

"The game was a chance for us to tick a few boxes in whatever suited us best in terms of the health and fitness of our squad before the play-offs and that's exactly what we did.

"I thought it was a really positive day for the club despite not getting the result and showed we have a definite pathway as we had six debutants who all stood up and did fantastically well."

Warrington Wolves head coach Daryl Powell

"The game was typical of our season, nothing much to shout home about and the whole thing has been so frustrating. The young players did really well and in general over the last three or four weeks have been a real stand out for us.

"The character of our players coming through at the moment is far above what I've seen before but what they've got to do is take this experience and grow themselves."

What's next?

Having already secured a play-off place, Salford now face a reunion with former head coach Ian Watson when they travel to Huddersfield Giants in the second of the play-off games on Saturday, September 10 live on Sky Sports (1pm kick-off).

Warrington now switch their focus to the 2023 Super League season and how to improve on a campaign which fell well below expected standards.