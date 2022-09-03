Super League: St Helens cap League Leaders' Shield success with win over Toulouse Olympique

St Helens lifted the League Leaders' Shield after the win over Toulouse

St Helens celebrated with the League Leaders' Shield as they closed out the Betfred Super League regular season with a comeback 36-16 win over Toulouse Olympique.

Saints scored four tries in the final quarter as they came from 16-12 down to defeat relegated Toulouse at Totally Wicked Stadium, with the French team having led thanks to tries from Ilias Bergal, Nathan Peats and Eloi Pelissier.

But the reigning Super League champions, who this week confirmed head coach Kristian Woolf would be leaving the club at the end of the season, showed they were in no mood to let Sylvain Houles' men spoil the party.

Saints produced a strong finish which included a second try from Matty Lees and one apiece from Konrad Hurrell, Jack Welsby and Tommy Makinson. Joe Batchelor and Curtis Sironen also scored tries while Makinson kicked five goals from as many attempts. Youngster Ben Lane also added a late goal.

Story of the game

Presented with the League Leaders' Shield for the first time in three years at full-time, St Helens had already sealed top spot on Monday despite losing to Wakefield Trinity because their nearest rivals Wigan Warriors lost against Hull Kingston Rovers.

The visitors came into this game on the back of six straight defeats but they silenced the home crowd with a try in the third minute. It had been an uncharacteristically poor start from Saints who booted the kick-off out on the full and were hit with a six-again call.

Toulouse took advantage of Saints' lethargy as Chris Hankinson floated a kick to the corner which was claimed by winger Bergal with Makinson and Jonny Lomax beaten in flight. Hankinson missed the conversion attempt.

Team news St Helens were boosted by the return of several key players from injury including Hurrell and Welsby while Curtis Sironen and Morgan Knowles were back after suspension and Lane retained his place in the squad. Toulouse were without Lloyd White, Tony Gigot and Lucas Albert through with injury while Romain Navarrete and Corey Norman were suspended. Benjamin Laguerre made his debut from the bench and former Saints forward Joseph Paulo made his final appearance before retirement. Dominique Peyroux made his 200th career appearance with 122 of those being for St Helens.

Makinson went close to scoring as he dived for the corner in the ninth minute after taking a fine pass from Welsby but Saints did get off the mark moments later. Second-rower Batchelor raced under the posts after taking a pass from Lees who had himself been put in the clear by Lomax's short ball. Makinson's conversion gave Saints a 6-4 lead.

The teams went set-for-set with scoring chances at a premium, but it was the home side who struck next eight minutes before half-time. Sironen showed a great change of pace to sprint clear of the covering Toulouse defence from 20 metres after taking Welsby's pass. Makinson added the extras to make it 12-4.

With only three minutes of the first half remaining, Toulouse showed they were in no mood to roll over and scored their second try. Hooker Peats bravely charged down a powerful attempted clearance by Welsby and won the race for the ball, touching down under the posts for a try which Hankinson converted.

Toulouse again silenced the home fans with a third try nine minutes after the restart. Pelissier spotted a gap from dummy half and nipped through for a try from close range. Hankinson's second conversion edged Toulouse 16-12 ahead.

St Helens 36-16 Toulouse Olympique score summary St Helens: Tries – Matty Lees (2), Konrad Hurrell, Jack Welsby, Tommy Makinson, Joe Batchelor, Curtis Sironen; Goals – Tommy Makinson (5), Ben Lane. Toulouse Olympique: Tries - Ilias Bergal, Nathan Peats, Eloi Pelissier; Goals – Chris Hankinson (2).

Matty Lees scored two tries in St Helens' win over Toulouse

But the final quarter belonged to the home side who finished well with four tries. Hurrell, Lomax and Roby combined brilliantly to keep the ball alive and Lees was on hand to power through to touch down. Makinson added the goal.

With 13 minutes remaining, Saints looked to have sealed victory when Hurrell kicked for the corner and won the race for the ball. Makinson converted from the touchline.

There was still time for Makinson to get another Saints try, producing a stylish finish at the corner and converting himself to make it 30-16 and with time almost up, Jon Bennison broke dangerously through the middle and he had Welsby in support who finished well under the posts. Lane added the extras.

What they said

St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf

"It was a tough game given there was nothing riding on the result. It took us a while to get going but there was a different intensity in the second half. Once we found some space to play in we had a bit of fun. It was a good day for the club and the League Leaders Shield is a great achievement for the club.

"It has been a really challenging year. We haven't got through many games without losing someone and have had to deal with a lot of disruption. To be in this position having won the Shield with all the things we've overcome is an outstanding effort by the group."

Toulouse Olympique head coach Sylvain Houles

"I think we can learn a lot from this season. We spent five years in the Championship but the Super League is another level. We have to learn from the effort, the details and it's no secret why St Helens have been the champions for the last three years.

"We need to make sure we build on these things for next season and then I believe we'd be better prepared to take another shot at Super League."

What's next?

St Helens have a week off before hosting the lowest-placed winner of the Eliminators in the play-off semi-finals on Saturday, September 17 live on Sky Sports (1pm kick-off). Toulouse now prepare for life back in the Betfred Championship in 2023.