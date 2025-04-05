Challenge Cup: Hull KR claim derby win vs Hull FC to join Leigh Leopards and Catalans Dragons in semi-finals

Joe Burgess (left) scored twice as Hull KR claimed a derby victory at Hull FC to reach the Challenge Cup semis

Joe Burgess scored two tries as Hull KR triumphed 32-16 over city rivals Hull FC at the MKM Stadium to reach the Challenge Cup semi-finals for the third successive year.

The two fierce rivals clashed in the competition for the first time in 39 years and it was Super League leaders Rovers who prevailed, extending their 100 per cent start to the season in all competitions to nine matches.

Wingers Tom Davies and Burgess went over for two superb tries within the space of two first-half minutes and a third classy touchdown from full-back Jack Broadbent put Rovers 18-0 ahead at the break.

Rovers forged into a 30-0 lead through Burgess' second try and Hull-born replacement Jez Litten, who contributed 16 points by also landing five conversions and a penalty, also crossed over.

The hosts gave their fans brief hope of a fightback by cutting the deficit to 30-12 after tries from wing Lewis Martin and prop Herman Ese'ese, but it was not enough and their centre Zak Hardaker's late touchdown was a mere consolation.

Leigh produce comeback victory over Wakefield

Fanitesi Niu celebrates Leigh Leopards' Challenge Cup quarter-final victory over Wakefield

Leigh came from behind to beat Wakefield 20-12 to seal their place in the Betfred Challenge Cup semi-finals with a 68th-minute Bailey Hodgson try.

The Leopards, who beat their hosts on the way to Wembley glory in 2023, trailed 12-6 approaching the final quarter.

But they notched 14 unanswered points with scores from centre Tesi Niu, Hodgson and three Gareth O'Brien goals.

And it was sweet revenge for Adrian Lam's side after losing last week's Super League encounter between the teams 40-14.

For Daryl Powell's side it was disappointment after looking to move within 80 minutes of Wembley for the first time since 2016.

Catalans edge past battling Salford

Sam Tomkins made his 400th appearance in all rugby league in Catalans Dragons' Challenge Cup quarter-final win over Salford

Catalans Dragons were made to fight for their place in the last four of the Betfred Challenge Cup by crisis-hit Salford, before winning 20-12.

The visiting Red Devils have been operating under salary cap sanctions for much of the season due to their financial plight, with several key players departing in recent weeks.

However, they put up a valiant effort at Stade Gilbert Brutus as Jake Shorrocks and Matty Foster crossed in each half to give the Betfred Super League's basement club some hope for the rest of the campaign.

Nick Cotric and Arthur Romano gave the hosts an early 8-0 lead before Shorrocks crossed to cut the deficit to two points at the break.

Elliott Whitehead and Theo Fages extended Catalans' advantage to 20-6 in the second half before Foster's reply, converted by Chris Hankinson with 17 minutes remaining, ensured the home side were made to work for their semi-final berth.