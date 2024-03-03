Hull FC 28-24 London Broncos: Late Morgan Smith try secures first win of Super League season

Morgan Smith's late try saw Hull FC claim a narrow home victory over London Broncos

Morgan Smith's late try sealed a far from convincing first win of the Super League season for Hull FC with a 28-24 victory over bottom side London in an error-strewn encounter at the MKM Stadium.

The Broncos took the lead through a James Meadows try before the hosts responded with scores from Nick Staveley, Matty Russell and Lewis Martin, the latter when they were down to 10 men after Russell had been sent to the sin bin.

Two Darnell McIntosh conversions meant Hull were deservedly 16-4 ahead at the break. Lee Kershaw and Hakim Miloudi's tries brought the visitors within two points at 16-14, only for Fa'amanu Brown's converted try to ease the home fans' worries.

Miloudi's second effort cut the deficit and Robbie Storey's try tied up the scores with five to go, only for Smith to dive over late on to seal the win.

Hull FC leave it late

London took the lead in the 13th minute after Meadows had put them 10 metres out with a fine 40-20 kick. The visitors moved the ball from right to left and when Oli Leyland put in a grubber kick Meadows pounced to slide over the line.

Hull were level five minutes later when Staveley weaved his way over and touched down despite the best efforts of Leyland to hold him up, while McIntosh's extras put the home side ahead.

Russell marked his second debut, since signing on loan from Warrington, with Hull's second try, stepping in off the wing and beating a tackle before crossing under the posts, giving McIntosh a simple conversion with 10 minutes to go to half-time.

But just four minutes later Russell was shown a yellow card for a high tackle as London were kept short of the line. Former Hull KR prop Rhys Kennedy touched down, but his score was disallowed for obstruction in the build-up.

London Broncos now sit bottom of the Super League table after a third consecutive defeat

Despite being a man short, Hull added try number three as Martin ran almost the length of the pitch after intercepting a looped pass.

The Broncos scored their second try early in the second half as a Meadows grubber was dived on by Kershaw who touched down in the corner, with Leyland converting, while Miloudi made the most of repeated Hull infringements as he caught a high kick to the corner to touch down after 51 minutes.

Hull claimed a fourth try through Brown from a pass by Ligi Sao with McIntosh's kick giving his team breathing space once again, before Miloudi latched on to Leyland's grubber for his second try in the left corner with 18 minutes remaining to make it a four-point game.

Fa’amanu Brown was among the scorers for Hull FC in their first Super League victory of the season

Hull's mistakes were punished when Storey's late interception try from deep in his own half and Leyland's conversion from out wide saw the visitors lead. But Smith's try with a minute remaining denied them what would have been a big win, with McIntosh's conversion sealing victory by four points.

