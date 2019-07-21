Leeds Rhinos 24-26 Hull FC: Black and Whites end Headingley hoodoo

Ratu Naulago got the try which levelled the match for Hull FC

Hull FC held off a spirited fightback by relegation-threatened Leeds to pull off their first win at Headingley for 12 years in dramatic fashion.

The Rhinos came from 20-6 down to go in front for the first time thanks to three tries in a blistering 13-minute spell, but Hull winger Ratu Naulago levelled with a try 11 minutes from time and Marc Sneyd landed the touchline conversion to secure a 26-24 victory.

The result ended Leeds' run of 14 successive home wins over the Black and Whites and their misery was compounded by London Broncos' victory over St Helens, which means they are among three teams level on 16 points at the foot of the table.

Brad Singleton made his 200th appearance for Leeds

The win keeps Hull firmly on course for a third-place finish in Super League and sets them up nicely for next Saturday's Coral Challenge Cup semi-final against Warrington Wolves.

Leeds, who were led out by Brad Singleton to mark the 200th match of his career, made an awful start to the match.

When centre Konrad Hurrell lost the ball inside his own half, Hull struck as second rower Sika Manu took Jake Connor's pass to force his way over for the opening try that highlighted the visitors' early domination.

Naulago produced an eye-catching dive at the corner only to discover he put a foot in touch, but there was no denying Hull's other winger Bureta Faraimo as he produced an even more spectacular finish, losing his balance after catching the ball from Sneyd's high kick and touching down from an upside-down position.

Ash Handley scored a superb solo try for Leeds against Hull FC

Sneyd converted both tries to put his side 12-0 in front but Leeds gradually worked their way into the game and Hurrell powered his way over for a try after 29 minutes, with Rhyse Martin adding the touchline conversion to halve the deficit.

The Rhinos might easily have been level by the break, with full-back Jack Walker dropping Shaun Lunt's pass when in the clear and both Adam Cuthbertson and Martin tackled just short of the line.

The half-time hooter came at a good time for the visitors, who made the brighter start to the second half and extended their lead within four minutes as centre Josh Griffin, on his 150th Super League appearance, broke through the first line of defence to get full-back Jamie Shaul over for their third try.

Sneyd kicked a third conversion, this time off an upright, and added a penalty goal in the 52nd minute to put his side three scores ahead and seemingly home and dry at 20-6.

Marc Sneyd kicked the game-clinching conversion for Hull FC at Leeds

Right-winger Tom Briscoe gave Leeds renewed hope when he latched onto Walker's pass to score their second try, with Martin once more converting from the touchline.

Left-winger Ash Handley then intercepted Carlos Tuimavave's pass to sprint 90 metres for a glorious score and suddenly the Rhinos were in front when centre Harry Newman sent Briscoe over for his second try.

Martin's fourth conversion - his third from the touchline - put the hosts 24-20 in front but Leeds prop Nathan Peteru fumbled the ball from the restart to gift Hull a perfect attacking position.

And the visitors made the most of it as Hurrell could only palm Connor's pass into the hands of Tuimavave who was able to get Naulago over at the corner for a try that levelled the scores.

Sneyd maintained both his nerve and his accuracy to curl the conversion between the posts to nudge his side back in front and avoid the threat of golden-point extra time.