Magic Weekend 2021: Eight-try Hull Kingston Rovers rout Leigh Centurions 44-6

Highlights as eight tries from Hull Kingston Rovers helped keep them in the hunt for a play-off place. Highlights as eight tries from Hull Kingston Rovers helped keep them in the hunt for a play-off place.

Eight tries from Hull Kingston Rovers helped keep them in the hunt for a play-off place as they rounded off Super League's Magic Weekend with a 44-6 victory over Leigh Centurions in Newcastle.

Ben Crooks and Albert Vete both crossed to put Hull KR into a 10-6 lead at half-time at St James' Park after the Centurions had gone in front against the run of play through a converted try from the returning Matty Russell.

It was pretty much one-way traffic after the break too, with Brad Takairangi, Matt Parcell, Ryan Hall, Jimmy Keinhorst, Matty Storton and Joe Keyes going over for tries as well, setting up an all-important match at home to sixth-placed Castleford Tigers next Sunday.

FULL TIME: It really was a 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐜 weekend💜🪄 pic.twitter.com/lNFT2FoqgF — Hull Kingston Rovers (@hullkrofficial) September 5, 2021

Much of the first quarter of the match seemed to be played inside Leigh's 20-metre zone, but the closest Hull KR came to scoring was hooker Parcell being held up in-goal and loose forward Storton being denied a try following a lengthy video referee review.

They were punished for failing to capitalise on their dominance of the possession and territory on what was only the Centurions' second serious foray into the opposition half, coming on the back of a break from Ben Hellewell.

The ball was then shifted quickly to the left for Iain Thornley to second Scotland international Russell racing over on the left wing, with Ryan Brierley producing a fine touchline conversion to give Leigh a six-point lead in the 23rd minute.

Rovers struck back four minutes later following a knock-on by Leigh while on the attack. The ball shifted quickly out to the right for Crooks, who managed to fend off opposite number Russell and spin around to dot down for an unconverted score.

Matty Russell put Leigh into the lead against Hull KR

The East Hull club then turned things around to lead in the 32nd minute. Jez Litten was halted just short, but Vete took a pass from dummy-half and crashed over from close range, with the video ref this time giving Rovers the thumbs-up and Keyes converting.

It did not take long for Hull KR to add their third try as Will Dagger found touch from the kick-off at the start of the second half, setting up an attack which was finished when Hall offloaded for Takairangi to charge in for another try converted by Keyes.

Player of the match Parcell got in on the scoring act in the 47th minute, burrowing his way through a wall of defenders for a converted try under the posts after James Bell had given away a penalty for being offside when he shot out of the line to make an interception.

The floodgates now seemed to be opening and when Brendan Elliot lost possession in a tackle in his own half it allowed Hull KR to set up a counterattack which saw Mikey Lewis send Hall over for his 15th try of the season.

Ben Crooks got Hull KR up and running after going behind to Leigh

Interchange man Keinhorst became Rovers' sixth different try scorer in the 68th minute as Tony Smith's men started to adopt a more free-flowing attacking style, with Storton making up for being denied a try earlier in the game by powering over in the 74th minute.

Ireland international Keyes converted and then added a try of his own in the 78th minute when he was generously set up by Crooks, followed by kicking his sixth conversion of the match and taking his personal points tally for the day to 16.

Post-match reaction

Matt Parcell felt speeding up their play was key to getting Hull KR back on track against Leigh. Matt Parcell felt speeding up their play was key to getting Hull KR back on track against Leigh.

Kurt Haggerty expects his Leigh future to be decided in the next few weeks and hopes this Leigh side go out with a bang. Kurt Haggerty expects his Leigh future to be decided in the next few weeks and hopes this Leigh side go out with a bang.