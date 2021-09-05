Wigan 6-10 Warrington: Wolves edge Warriors at Magic Weekend

Highlights from game 2 of day 2 at Magic Weekend as Wigan Warriors face Warrington Wolves Highlights from game 2 of day 2 at Magic Weekend as Wigan Warriors face Warrington Wolves

George Williams scored against his former club to help Warrington beat Wigan 10-6 at Super League's Magic Weekend in Newcastle.

Josh Thewlis opened the scoring for Wolves early in the game before Williams got what would prove to be the decisive try against his old club.

Wigan scored through Ethan Havard and Harry Smith's conversion, but Warrington's two tries were enough to earn their third win in five games and their second in a row against Wigan.

The Warriors were forced to make a change before the game kicked off as Kai Pearce-Paul came in to replace Oliver Gildart, with Liam Farrell shifting to centre.

Warrington Wolves' celebrate George Williams scoring

Warrington scored in the opening minute when winger Thewlis was able to pounce on the ball kicked towards the left and touch down.

Wigan were unfazed and had most of the possession in the opening 20 minutes, pressing and working well down the field, but Wire were able to soak up the pressure.

Sam Halsall was causing problems for Wolves down the right, with many kicks from the final phase going in his direction, but Wigan were unable to capitalise.

Warrington got the next set of points on the board after a well-worked move from scrum-half Gareth Widdop nearly saw him score after twisting his way past Wigan's defence.

Zak Hardaker looks to get away from Chris Hill

The ball was then laid off to former Wigan man Williams and the stand-off sailed through to score, with Stefan Ratchford getting the conversion and taking the lead to 10-0.

Wigan continued to have their chances as the half progressed and came close multiple times, often finding themselves inches from the goal-line.

The Cherry and Whites eventually found their first try a minute from half-time after Sam Powell set up Havard who found the gap to score and Smith converted to take the score to 10-6 at half-time.

Both sides were evenly-contested in the second half, moving well and releasing the ball quickly, but the defences were on top.

Wigan kept moving the ball up the field well and looked menacing around the 20-metre mark but their final moves were intercepted by Warrington three times.

Wire came close to scoring the first try of the second half in the 65th minute after a kick from the final phase posed a threat in the left corner, but Wigan cleared the danger.

Stefan Ratchford is tackled by Harry Smith and Jackson Hastings

Warriors had a chance to score in the 70th minute after having a sudden burst of energy around the 15-metre mark but Sam Halsall was just unable to get enough on the ball to touch down in the right corner.

With eight minutes left on the clock, Wolves thought they had wrapped up the game after Jack Hughes found a gap in Wigan's defence and got over the line, but was unable to ground the ball.

But Wigan had no response as Warrington held on in a scoreless second period.

Post-match reaction

Mike Cooper bigs up the Magical Weekend concept after a tough match against Wigan. Mike Cooper bigs up the Magical Weekend concept after a tough match against Wigan.

Adrian Lam felt Wigan fought right until the end and were one pass away from winning a tough game. Adrian Lam felt Wigan fought right until the end and were one pass away from winning a tough game.