London 34-18 Hull FC: Broncos claim first Super League win of season at 11th attempt

London Broncos players celebrate their first win of the season after beating Hull FC

London Broncos recorded their first win of the Super League season with a 34-18 home victory over Hull.

The Broncos had failed to register a single point this season but they ended their drought by running in six tries against their fellow strugglers.

London had produced a positive front-footed start that went unrewarded but their leaky defence was exposed when they gave away the first score after 20 minutes.

Herman Ese'ese held his run and sprinted to receive an inside ball before his momentum saw him touch down under the posts. Jack Charles added the extras.

But this did not dishearten Mike Eccles' hosts as they instantly responded with a superb converted try.

London Broncos' Jarred Bassett scores a try

Hakim Miloudi was the creator, evading tackles from his own half before he showed composure to pick out Alex Walker to finish off the move.

London's hard work was undone with an instant reply from Jake Trueman after Hull took advantage of a dropped ball from the restart.

But the Broncos regrouped and turned a six-point deficit into a four-point lead at half-time.

First, James Meadows powered over from close range and Oli Leyland added the extras before the south-west Londoners added another through some quick hands which found Robbie Storey in an open gap. Leyland missed the conversion this time.

The second half began with equal ferocity when Hull's Franklin Pele floored London skipper Will Lovell, who was forced off the pitch due to concussion protocols.

London Broncos' Oli Leyland on his way to scoring a try

Hull then took the lead again as Yusuf Aydin added a third converted try for the visitors, but London took full control of the game from there with 18 unanswered points.

Jarred Bassett proved too difficult to deal with when he showcased another dangerous run before he touched down in the left corner to give London the lead.

London's performance went up another level when the speedy Lee Kershaw got in on the act. There was a lengthy review to deem whether the winger had received a backwards pass or not, but the try was awarded and Leyland's kick gave themselves a 10-point cushion.

London Broncos players embrace at the full-time whistle

Leyland then rounded off victory by scoring the sixth try with 10 minutes to go after he intercepted the ball in midfield.

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight championship on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book the fight now.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket, Tennis and so much more.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!