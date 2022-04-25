Super League: Team of the week from Round 10 of the regular season

Brad Dwyer was instrumental in Leeds' win over Toulouse

We go through the stats and pick our stand-out XIII from the latest round of matches in the Betfred Super League...

1. Lachlan Coote (Hull Kingston Rovers)

There were plenty of contenders for the full-back role this week, with Jai Field again excelling for Wigan Warriors and Josh Thewlis running in a hat-trick for Warrington Wolves.

But it is Coote who gets the nod in our team after scoring a try and setting up two others as Hull Kingston Rovers beat Wakefield Trinity 32-10, along with making 136 metres, two clean breaks and three tackle busts.

2. Derrell Olpherts (Castleford Tigers)

Fellow winger Jason Qareqare was the one who grabbed the highlight-reel try for Cas in the 30-10 win over a youthful St Helens side, but Olpherts played a big role with a double as well.

His two tries for the Tigers came in a game where he carried for 105 metres, making two clean breaks and busting nine tackles as well.

3. Mahe Fonua (Castleford Tigers)

A try and an assist for Fonua helped Castleford on their way to victory at home to St Helens in one of the opening games of the round on Friday.

The three-quarter made 151 metres with an average gain of 10 metres with the ball in hand, with one clean break and nine tackle busts.

4. Toby King (Warrington Wolves)

The centre was among the try-scorers as Warrington got back to winning ways with a 32-10 victory at home to Huddersfield Giants on Saturday afternoon.

King's score came in a match where he carried for 127 metres with an average gain of eight metres, plus made one clean break and bust four tackles.

5. Ryan Hall (Hull Kingston Rovers)

A try and an assist from Hall capped a fine day on the wing for the England international as Hull KR overcame Wakefield on Saturday afternoon.

That came on the back of him making 128 metres with an average gain of nine metres, plus one clean break and three tackle busts.

6. Rowan Milnes (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Milnes again produced a creditable performance in the halves for the Robins to help them secure victory at Sewell Ground Craven Park on Saturday.

The half-back provided two assists against Wakefield as well as carrying for 75 metres with the ball in hand, making three tackle busts in the process.

7. Riley Dean (Warrington Wolves)

The 20-year-old formed part of an unfamiliar half-back pairing with Peter Mata'utia but came to the fore in the win over Huddersfield.

Dean was on hand to assist four of Warrington's tries at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, kicked four goals and provided an all-round composed display.

8. Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors)

A big effort from Ellis in the front row helped set Wigan on course to hold off Salford Red Devils for a 30-24 win at the DW Stadium on Sunday.

The Australian prop scored a try for the hosts in a match which saw him carry for 115 metres with an average gain of seven metres, making one clean break and three tackle busts.

9. Brad Dwyer (Leeds Rhinos)

A starring role from Dwyer helped Leeds to a vital 25-14 win over bottom side Toulouse Olympique in Friday's match at Headingley.

The hooker scored two tries and provided an assist for another, as well as covering 95 metres with an average gain of 10 metres, making one clean break and busting six tackles.

10. Robbie Mulhern (Warrington Wolves)

Along with fellow front row Mike Cooper, Mulhern helped lay the foundations for Warrington's win over Huddersfield with a strong effort in attack and defence.

The prop carried for 136 metres with an average gain of seven metres and one tackle bust, while he made 27 tackles in defence as well.

11. Kane Linnett (Hull Kingston Rovers)

The 'Big Red Machine' again showed his importance to Hull KR with a performance against Wakefield which included two tries.

Linnett carried for 140 metres with an average gain of 10 metres too, with one clean break and three tackle busts, and came up with 24 tackles on the defensive side.

12. Jordan Lane (Hull FC)

Lane played an important role for the Black and Whites in the second row as they defeated Catalans Dragons 14-8 at the MKM Stadium on Sunday.

The back row crossed for a try in the win, making one clean break and two tackle busts, and on the defensive side came up with an impressive 49 tackles.

13. Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos)

The loose forward was immense in defence for the Rhinos as they claimed victory over Toulouse on Friday, making 40 tackles in the match.

Smith was a handful when in possession too, carrying for 117 metres and making five tackle busts.