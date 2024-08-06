Jai Field: Wigan Warriors full-back not seeking NRL return in 'exciting times' for Super League champions

Jai Field is adamant he is not seeking a return to the NRL any time soon as he eyes more glory in a Wigan Warriors shirt.

The Australian full-back has established himself a key member of the Warriors team which has swept all before them in recent seasons after moving to the Betfred Super League ahead of the 2021 season.

Field has signed two contract extensions with Wigan since then, the most recent being until the end of the 2027 season, and is enjoying being part of a team which currently holds every trophy available.

"I'm really content at the moment," Field told The Bench podcast. "The players they've signed, it's exciting times to be at the club.

"At the moment, I'd say I'm really content here and I'm probably not looking for it as much as I probably was, to go back home, when you first come over here.

"I've signed two deals since I've been here and that says plenty for the club, and how settled I am here."

Field made a try-scoring return for Wigan in last Thursday's 28-14 win over Huddersfield Giants and is again in the 21-player squad for the rearranged visit of Leigh Leopards in the 'Battle of the Borough', live on Sky Sports on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old decided to switch to the Warriors after making just six first-grade appearances for Parramatta Eels in 2020, having only managed 11 for former club St George Illawarra Dragons between 2017 and 2019.

Field and team-mate Bevan French have both followed the likes of ex-Wigan players Blake Green and Jackson Hastings, who starred for Salford Red Devils as well, in moving from Australia to Super League to further their careers.

It is a route he believes is proving more and more attractive to players from the NRL who might find their opportunities in first grade limited by more established members of a squad.

"It's getting a lot more common now, more for spine players, because some of the best half-backs and full-backs are running around out there now to their mid-to-late 30s," Field said.

"You can be a young kid coming through with all the potential, but you're just stuck behind players and it's going to need to happen at that club for you to get a go.

"People are starting to see that, and Super League clubs are getting players out of those systems who are still hungry because that is the aspiration, that you want to go back.

"It's obviously not happened yet, but I've landed on my feet at a great club and a great team."

Since joining Wigan, Field has been part of two Challenge Cup triumphs, last year's Super League Grand Final win and this year's victory over Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge.

He is one of several key players who have committed their futures to the club, the latest being winger Liam Marshall who signed a four-year extension last week.

"It's an exciting time and other boys as well at the club are seeing that," Field said.

"Bevan has locked himself in, I'm here, [Jake] Wardle has signed, so those players make you weigh it all up: Do you want to leave that and being part of something special, and going back to maybe the first NRL which jumps at you?

"You may not even get picked again, you could be in and out of reserve grade again, whereas if you stay here, you have a chance of doing something great."

