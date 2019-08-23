Challenge Cup final: Archie Bruce to be remembered with minute's applause

Archie Bruce (picture from @BatleyRLFC)

Fans at Saturday's Challenge Cup final at Wembley will remember Archie Bruce with a minute's applause.

The 20-year-old half-back was found dead in his hotel room last Sunday morning, just hours after making his debut for Batley Bulldogs in their Championship match against Toulouse Olympique.

Clubs held a minute's silence before matches last Sunday and the player will be remembered with a minute's applause before the Cup final between St Helens and Warrington Wolves prior to the crowd being invited to join in singing the traditional anthem, Abide with Me.

We're overwhelmed by the volume of messages of support & condolences received since the weekend, & eternally thankful to all



Special thanks go to all who have helped in the past few days and in particular to @TOXIII for the incredible support they gave over in France pic.twitter.com/j3aQ7Afo0I — Batley Bulldogs RLFC (@BatleyRLFC) August 20, 2019

An initial post-mortem in France found the cause of death to be asphyxiation, although more details are expected when officials complete a toxicology report.

It is expected that an inquest will be held in England.

Bruce, a player with Dewsbury Moor, had been training with the Bulldogs for the 2019 season with a view to him playing in 2020 but, due to his energy and enthusiasm, head coach Matt Diskin handed him a first professional outing against Toulouse.

Batley director John Miller said he played the final 30 minutes of the game as a substitute and made a big impact with a series of darting runs, while his excitement was clear for all to see post-match.

A JustGiving page set up by the RFL Benevolent Fund to leave a lasting legacy in Archie's name and benefit charities and causes he and his family support has so far raised over £7,000.