Challenge Cup final: Archie Bruce to be remembered with minute's applause

Last Updated: 23/08/19 1:34pm

Archie Bruce (picture from @BatleyRLFC)
Archie Bruce (picture from @BatleyRLFC)

Fans at Saturday's Challenge Cup final at Wembley will remember Archie Bruce with a minute's applause.

The 20-year-old half-back was found dead in his hotel room last Sunday morning, just hours after making his debut for Batley Bulldogs in their Championship match against Toulouse Olympique.

Clubs held a minute's silence before matches last Sunday and the player will be remembered with a minute's applause before the Cup final between St Helens and Warrington Wolves prior to the crowd being invited to join in singing the traditional anthem, Abide with Me.

An initial post-mortem in France found the cause of death to be asphyxiation, although more details are expected when officials complete a toxicology report.

It is expected that an inquest will be held in England.

Bruce, a player with Dewsbury Moor, had been training with the Bulldogs for the 2019 season with a view to him playing in 2020 but, due to his energy and enthusiasm, head coach Matt Diskin handed him a first professional outing against Toulouse.

Batley director John Miller said he played the final 30 minutes of the game as a substitute and made a big impact with a series of darting runs, while his excitement was clear for all to see post-match.

A JustGiving page set up by the RFL Benevolent Fund to leave a lasting legacy in Archie's name and benefit charities and causes he and his family support has so far raised over £7,000.

