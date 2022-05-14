Matt Parcell signs new two-year deal with Hull KR, keeping him at the Robins till 2024

Hull KR have confirmed that Matt Parcell has signed a new two-year deal with the club that will see the 29-year-old stay at Sewell Group Craven Park until the end of 2024.

After joining the Robins midway through 2019, Parcell made an immediate impact, scoring the match- winning try on his debut in Hull KR's 18-10 derby win over Hull FC.

Since then, the Queensland-born hooker has become known for his blistering pace and has asserted himself as a consistent performer in the Super League, his 2022 season so far gaining praise from fans and pundits alike.

There has been significant interest from NRL clubs looking to sign Parcell and so Hull KR had to work hard to fight off interest and secure the 2017 Grand Final winner's services for the next two seasons,

Matt Parcell- Super League career stats Most tries in a season 17 (2017) SL career tries 40 SL appearances 103 Most tries in a match 3 (2017)

Speaking on his new two-year deal and decision to remain in Super League, Parcell was excited to be staying in Red and White and to work under new head coach Willie Peters next season.

"The club's been brilliant to me since I've been here. The group of guys we have, it's a joy coming to training and getting to play with them every week. I'm really enjoying where I'm at," said Parcell.

"I had a really good chat with Willie Peters the other day, it was good to speak to him on how he doesn't want to change too much about my game and how he wants the team to play. He'll have his spin on it and then add what he wants from the team.

"He (Peters) really enjoys my running game and he wants to keep that going, that's a big thing for me. I think that's when I play my best and what I excel at, that's where Tony (Smith) has been brilliant with me too.

"The last couple of years have been quite tough with covid and not seeing the family for a while. But, after speaking to Willie (Peters) I was really excited by the chat and his vision for the team so that made my decision a lot easier.

"Since I've started at the club, it's progressed a lot on and off the field. I think to continue to be part of that is brilliant.

"I think going into last year we weren't a team many were thinking would be at the top of the table. But, internally we were really confident.

"It's a really good group of guys, we all play for each other and we all love each other's company.

"While we've made a lot of progress on the field, off the field has been just as strong. The club's in a really good spot and the fans are awesome, they deserve success and hopefully, we can bring that."

Hull KR Chief Executive, Paul Lakin added: "Matt has played an integral part of our progress over the last couple of seasons and he's an important player in our continued development.

"There was genuine NRL interest, so we are delighted that Matt has committed to a further two years."