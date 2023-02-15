Warrington Wolves' Josh McGuire facing seven-match suspension for 'unacceptable language'

Josh McGuire faces a seven-match suspension for unacceptable language

Warrington Wolves' Josh McGuire will serve a seven-match suspension after being found guilty of 'unacceptable language' in his side's pre-season friendly with Leigh Leopards.

The incident led to a dismissal for McGuire in the match and he was subsequently referred to a tribunal on a Grade F charge.

Upon being found guilty, he has also been fined £1,000 and is required to "undertake mandatory education".

Leigh's Taealoaloa 'Tom' Amone was also referred to the independent tribunal on a Grade F charge of using unacceptable language, but was found not guilty.

A Grade F charge is the most serious that can be issued against a player and carries the minimum penalty of a six-match ban if they are subsequently found guilty.

The specific details of a Grade F charge for language is described as "verbal abuse based on race, colour, religion, gender, sexual preference, disability, national or ethnic origin or any other form of unacceptable behaviour or language."

