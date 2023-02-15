Warrington Wolves' Josh McGuire facing seven-match suspension for 'unacceptable language'
Josh McGuire is yet to represent Warrington in the Super League and will now have to miss the first seven matches; the Wolves kick-off the 2023 Betfred Super League season at home to Leeds Rhinos on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Arena (7.30pm)
Last Updated: 15/02/23 8:25am
Warrington Wolves' Josh McGuire will serve a seven-match suspension after being found guilty of 'unacceptable language' in his side's pre-season friendly with Leigh Leopards.
The incident led to a dismissal for McGuire in the match and he was subsequently referred to a tribunal on a Grade F charge.
Upon being found guilty, he has also been fined £1,000 and is required to "undertake mandatory education".
Leigh's Taealoaloa 'Tom' Amone was also referred to the independent tribunal on a Grade F charge of using unacceptable language, but was found not guilty.
A Grade F charge is the most serious that can be issued against a player and carries the minimum penalty of a six-match ban if they are subsequently found guilty.
The specific details of a Grade F charge for language is described as "verbal abuse based on race, colour, religion, gender, sexual preference, disability, national or ethnic origin or any other form of unacceptable behaviour or language."
