Marc Sneyd leaves Salford for Warrington Wolves amid Red Devils' financial struggles

Marc Sneyd will leave Salford Red Devils to join Warrington Wolves on an 18-month contract.

The sale of the experienced scrum-half comes in the midst of Salford facing severe financial strain.

This is due to their ongoing issues as they try to confirm their new ownership with the RFL reimposing a sustainability cap.

They are currently under this £1.2m salary cap from the RFL, with players and club staff being paid late on the last pay day leading some players to threaten they would not play until paid.

Sneyd leaving the club will see him removed from the club's sustainability cap, which will allow them to register some of the players in their squad who aren't eligible to play as they do not fall under the current sustainability cap.

The players were paid last week on the eve of their Super League fixture vs Castleford Tigers which they lost 22-14 and prior to this, they were granted a dispensation to change some of their players named under the sustainability cap, with the likes of Sneyd and Kallum Watkins coming back into the side to face the Tigers.

After confirming the departure of Sneyd, Salford said in a statement: "After communication with the ownership group, the club finds itself in a position where significant funds have been further delayed.

"In order to field a competitive team that is able to meet the sustainability cap, this decision has been reached in the best interest of all parties."

In a message to Salford supporters, Sneyd said: "It's with a heavy heart that I've had to make the tough decision to leave Salford in pursuit of a new opportunity. I want to go on record in thanking everyone who has made returning here so memorable and wish the club nothing but the best in the future.

"To the lads - past and present - Paul Rowley and his coaching team, and the backroom staff, it has been a pleasure to play and work alongside you every day - I hope everything works out for everybody.

"A final big thank you to the fans. Your constant support has meant the world and it's always appreciated whenever I took the field."

Of the move to Warrington, Sneyd stated: "Warrington are up there with the top teams in the league and when the opportunity came about to join I had to go for it.

"It's still really early in the season so I've got time to bed in, get to know the lads and get some combinations going. I'm looking to build on my form from last year. It's been difficult to think about rugby at times in recent months if I'm being honest and I'm looking forward now to rugby being my main focus again.

"The Warrington fans are a loud group and whenever I've played against them in the past you can hear they're a passionate set of fans. Hopefully I can put in a few good performances for them to get them on my side and we can have a great season together."

For their Challenge Cup fixture against Bradford Bulls this weekend, Salford only named a 17-player squad. It is unknown who will now be eligible to play in that contest following Sneyd's departure due to the club having already submitted their squad and therefore it is unknown whether changes will be allowed.

The handling of this situation was cited by the likes of Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont for part of their reasoning behind removing Simon Johnson as RFL chairman. Former chairman Nigel Wood has been appointed as interim chairman and will lead a "club-led strategic review" of the direction of the game.

