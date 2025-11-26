Super League fixtures: Champions Hull KR to visit newly-promoted York Knights on opening night

York will play their first ever game in Super League against reigning champions Hull KR on the opening night of the new season - live on Sky Sports.

That game will be followed by a blockbuster meeting between Warrington and St Helens on the Friday night - also live on Sky Sports.

The competition voted for its first increase of clubs in over a decade this summer with the top flight now up to 14 teams.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League Grand Final between Hull KR and Wigan Warriors

Bradford Bulls were promoted via IMG's gradings at the expense of Salford Red Devils and a panel selecting Toulouse Olympique and York Knights as its 13th and 14th clubs.

York won 20 games in a row at one stage in 2025, lifted the 1895 Cup and were the league leaders in the second tier following a remarkable season under Mark Applegarth.

They will be a Super League club for the first time in the modern era, having last been part of the elite competition in 1986 and will open their campaign against champions Hull KR on Thursday February 12 at 8pm.

The Yorkshire club made history and dethroned Wigan Warriors with a dominant 24-6 victory in the Grand Final at Old Trafford in October.

It marked a historic treble for the Robins, adding to their Challenge Cup and League Leaders' Shield wins from 2025.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at Hull KR's route to their maiden Super League title as they won a historic treble

Betfred Super League: Opening weekend 2026

Thursday February 12

York Knights v Hull KR (8pm) - Sky Sports exclusive pick

Friday February 13

Warrington Wolves v St Helens (8pm) - Sky Sports exclusive pick

Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos (8pm) - Sky Sports+

Saturday February 14

Hull FC v Bradford Bulls (3pm) - Sky Sports+

Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants (7pm) - Sky Sports+

Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse (8pm) - Sky Sports+

Sunday February 15

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors - Sunday 15 February (3pm) - Sky Sports+

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The Magic Weekend will make a return to Everton Football Club's Hill Dickinson Stadium next July.

The 19th Super League Magic Weekend, which sees an entire round of Super League fixtures played over one weekend, will be on July 4 and 5, live on Sky Sports.

The 2025 Betfred Super League champions Hull KR will face their fierce local rivals Hull FC in the second of three matches on Saturday July 4.

Then on Sunday July 5, Bradford Bulls will play Leeds Rhinos at Magic Weekend for the first time since 2012, before the weekend ends with the traditional Super League blockbuster between Wigan Warriors and St Helens.

The weekend will kick-off with York Knights making their Magic debut against Huddersfield Giants, and the first-day action concludes with a Saturday night clash between Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jordan Pickford takes us for a tour around Everton's new ground - the Hill Dickinson Stadium!

Betfred Super League Magic Weekend 2026 - schedule

All kick-off times to be confirmed.

Saturday July 4

Huddersfield Giants vs York Knights

Hull KR vs Hull FC

Leigh Leopards vs Warrington Wolves

Sunday July 5