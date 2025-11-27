RFL approves law changes for new season including changes to video referee decisions and shot clock
The RFL have approved changes to the video referee process for the 2026 season; There is also the introduction of a shot clock for conversions and penalties; Sky Sports is the only place to watch every Super League game live in 2026
Thursday 27 November 2025 17:09, UK
The RFL Board has approved some key changes ahead of the 2026 Super League season, including an update to the video referee process when a try is scored.
Rather than the on-field referee stopping the game to refer to the video referee regardless of whether the live decision is 'try' or 'no try', that will now change.
In the case of a 'no try' live decision from the on-field referee, the process will remain as it was in 2025, with the time called off for the video referee "to adjudicate".
However, the big change in the process comes if the referee believes it is a 'try' as now in this case, the referee will automatically award the try.
In this case, the process will be as follows:
"The referee will award the try and the decision reviewed by the video referee without the game clock being stopped.
"The conversion attempt will not be permitted until the video referee is satisfied that the on-field decision of 'try' should not be overturned.
"On any occasion where the video referee has not finalised their review of the decision within 80 seconds of the try being awarded or before the kicker attempts the conversion, the referee will call 'time off'.
"If the video referee finds the on-field decision of 'try' is incorrect, the referee will overturn the decision, and the game clock will be reset to the point in time that the referee blew the whistle to award the try."
The other big change is the introduction of a 'goal kick shot clock' with which a 60 second time limit will come into force for both penalties and conversions.
The time starts when the video referee confirms it as a 'try' and the kicker must kick the ball before the clock runs out.
If the kicking process is "corrupted", for example the ball falls off the tee, the shot clock will be stopped and will not restart, with the kick allowed to take place.
The Laws amendments, recommended by the RFL Laws Committee, were approved by the RFL Board last week - and will therefore be introduced for the 2026 season.
