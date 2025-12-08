Kevin Sinfield's 2026 '7 in 7 Challenge' raising money for MND charities to finish at Betfred Super League Grand Final

Kevin Sinfield has completed his 7 in 7 challenge where he runs seven ultramarathons of at least 28 miles in seven days for the sixth year; his final time doing the challenge next year will see him finish at Old Trafford during the Super League Grand Final

Having raised £1.15m for motor neurone disease charities in his latest challenge, Kevin Sinfield's 2026 '7 in 7 Challenge' will see him finish at the Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday October 3.

Sinfield will start his challenge in Hull and work his way through the heartlands of rugby league, aiming to call at all 12 Super League clubs that are based in England as he takes on his seventh challenge in as many years.

Since completing his latest challenge, Sinfield, along with his team, have raised more than £11m for various MND charities.

It was inspired by his former Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow, who died in 2024 having lived with MND for four and a half years.

Sinfield and his team ran an ultra-marathon in seven different regions for a week, starting at Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club on Monday and ending at AMT Headingley on Sunday afternoon.

Image: Sinfield was joined by many stars during his challenge this year, including Jessica Ennis-Hill, Jonny Brownlee and Josh Warrington

"The final 7 in 7 Challenge was always going to be a special one for us," Sinfield said.

"The number seven is so important to us because it was the number that Rob [Burrow] wore on his shirt during his incredible rugby league career.

"He lit up Old Trafford in that shirt on so many occasions and it is fitting in this final challenge that we should bring the rugby league community together to celebrate Rob and also show our support for the MND community.

Image: This year's challenged helped Sinfield raise £1.15m for MND charities in 2025

"As a 7 in 7 team, we have talked about making sure that every member of that community knows they are loved and care for, especially at the darkest of times.

"We will start a little bit earlier in 2026 in September rather than our usual December slot so we can finish at Old Trafford just as Rob did during his playing career."