Jake Connor: Leeds Rhinos' Super League Man of Steel signs new contract after impressive 2025 season
Jake Connor starred for the Rhinos after signing on initial two-year deal from Huddersfield ahead of last season; Head coach Brad Arthur says extending Connor's contract a "big step" for club ahead of 2026 season
Thursday 11 December 2025 07:39, UK
Leeds Rhinos' Jake Connor, 2025's Betfred Super League Man of Steel, has signed a new three-year contract at the club.
The 31-year-old utility back signed from Huddersfield Giants ahead of last season and helped the Rhinos finish fourth in the Super League table to qualify for the play-offs.
"I only signed originally for two years, so I was coming into the last year of my deal, and I am just glad to get something over the line and extend my deal," Connor said.
"We spoke about, when I first came here, that there was a chance to play my way into the team and hopefully get the reward at the end of it with an extension.
"I love the club and being here, so it was a no-brainer for me to stay.
"Being here has brought me back to my best. I'm enjoying it and you can see that on the field. We want to create something special and I want to be part of it.
"It's a lengthy deal and I want to repay the club for that. Hopefully, my best years are still to come."
Head coach Brad Arthur praised Connor's contribution to the team's success.
"Jake has been outstanding in how he's applied himself," he said.
"He's taken ownership of the team, he's embraced the style we want to play, and he's become a key voice in our group. He has consistently performed at the highest level for the Rhinos each week and securing his future is a big step for us as we build stability and a core that can grow together.
"We're excited about what's ahead with Jake leading us around the park."