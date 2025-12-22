Salford rugby league team granted entry into the 2026 Championship under new consortium led by Mason Caton-Brown
New Salford team led by Salford RLFC Ltd gain approval to play in the Championship in the 2026 season; Winning consortium led by former Salford Red Devils winger Mason Caton-Brown after Salford Red Devils wound up by High Court over debts
A consortium led by former player Mason Caton-Brown has received membership approval from the RFL for a new Salford team and entry into the 2026 Betfred Championship.
The RFL said it had "received three high-quality and extremely well-considered proposals" to continue the history of professional rugby league in Salford and that the successful submission led by Caton-Brown's consortium - Salford RLFC Ltd - "demonstrated a clear commitment to sustainable governance, financial responsibility and long-term stability".
Salford Red Devils' RFL membership was terminated earlier this month after they were wound up by the High Court over outstanding debts, bringing to an end the old club's 152-year-old existence.
Salford, relegated from Super League this year, are scheduled to open their Championship campaign against Oldham on January 16.
RFL interim CEO Abi Ekoku said: "The quality of proposals we received reflects the strength of commitment to Rugby League in Salford.
"Our decision, which could not have been made without the clarity and support of Salford City Council and its stadium management team (CosCos), has been taken with the long-term interests of the club, the local community at its heart and the sport of rugby league as a whole.
"We are confident this outcome provides a strong platform for club stability and growth moving forward."
Caton-Brown, 32, played for Salford Red Devils between 2014 and 2016.
His fellow directors in the new club have been listed as Malcolm Crompton and Paul Hancock.
The RFL statement added: "The RFL has expressed its hope that all submitting parties may find a mutually beneficial way of working together in the future, recognising that each demonstrated a shared commitment to delivering success for the new Salford based team and the people of Salford."