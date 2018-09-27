VOTE: Steve Prescott Man of Steel, Woman of Steel and Young Player of the Year

The nominees for the 2018 Steve Prescott Man of Steel, the inaugural Woman of Steel and the Young Player of the Year have all been announced by the Rugby Football League.

St Helens' duo of Ben Barba and James Roby are joined by Wigan Warriors' John Bateman on the shortlist for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.

A Woman of Steel award will be presented for the first time this year.

Tara-Jane Stanley and Georgia Roche, both from Castleford Tigers Women, and Leeds Rhinos captain Lois Forsell form the inaugural women's shortlist.

One of Jake Trueman (Castleford Tigers), Jack Walker (Leeds Rhinos) and Matty Lees (St Helens) will be crowned the Young Player of the Year.

With the trio of shortlists confirmed, we would like to hear from you.

Which players do you think should take home the respective awards from the Steve Prescott Man of Steel awards evening on Monday, October 8? Vote below.