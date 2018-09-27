Catalans and Wigan to play Super League match at Nou Camp

The Nou Camp is the home of Barcelona

Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors are in discussions to play a Super League game at Barcelona’s Nou Camp next season.

The two clubs have agreed to the prospect and are negotiating with Barcelona to find a suitable weekend for all.

Barcelona chairman Joseph Maria Bartomeu invited Catalans to play at the Nou Camp after the club paraded the Challenge Cup at the stadium on Sunday.

Any switch of venue would have to be approved by the Rugby Football League but Sky Sports News understands the RFL are receptive to the idea.

0:49 Wigan booked a home semi-final in the Super League play-offs with a 13-6 victory over Huddersfield Wigan booked a home semi-final in the Super League play-offs with a 13-6 victory over Huddersfield

It would be the first time the Nou Camp has hosted a Rugby League game.

Catalans played Warrington in the city's Olympic stadium in 2009 in the first-ever Rugby League game in Spain.