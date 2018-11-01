James Graham named England captain for second Test against New Zealand

James Graham will captain England in Sunday's second Test against New Zealand at Anfield.

Graham takes over from Sean O'Loughlin, the Wigan forward who misses out with a calf injury.

O'Loughlin's place in the 19-man squad is taken by Castleford's Adam Milner, who made his debut in the defeat of France last month.

Castleford forward Adam Milner is back in the England squad following the injury to Sean O'Loughlin

England are 1-0 up in the three-match series after an exciting 18-16 win at the KCOM Stadium last weekend.

England squad: John Bateman, George Burgess, Tom Burgess, Daryl Clark, Jake Connor, Oliver Gildart, James Graham, Chris Hill, Josh Hodgson, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Jermaine McGillvary, Richie Myler, Adam Milner, Mark Percival, Luke Thompson, Sam Tomkins, Elliott Whitehead, George Williams.