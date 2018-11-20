Catalans Dragons scrum-half Matty Smith questions Super League golden point

Matty Smith has reservations over Super League's new golden point rule

Catalans Dragons scrum-half Matty Smith has expressed his reservations over the introduction of golden point extra-time to drawn Super League matches.

The golden point, set to be introduced in a string of rule changes planned for 2019, would see matches which finish level after 80 minutes go into 10 minutes of sudden-death extra-time.

Smith, who left St Helens for the Dragons this summer, believes the new rule could be harsh, especially on the weaker team.

"I like a one-pointer and it creates drama for the fans if games go to golden point," Smith said at his first press conference as a Catalans Dragons player in Perpignan on Tuesday.

"But the game is hard enough, playing for 80 minutes, and sometimes you earn the right for that one point for a draw.

"When you've gone away to Wigan and drawn 20-20, then golden point comes in and it's snatched away from you. You've earned the right for a point really, so it's a mixed bag for me."

Smith had fallen out of favour at St Helens, making just seven appearances in 2018, and jumped at the chance for a move to the south of France.

The rule will prevent Super League games ending in draws

He has been reunited with Catalans coach Steve McNamara, who gave Smith his opportunity with England in 2014.

"It was frustrating last year," said Smith, who has signed a two-year deal with the Dragons.

"But Saints were playing so well, I could understand why they didn't want to change things around.

"I did have other options in Super League, but I think they are creating something special here and I want to be a part of it."