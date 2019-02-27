Newcastle Knights support Scott Dureau fundraiser

Scott Dureau in action for the Newcastle Knights

Men of League and Newcastle have joined forces to host a gala dinner to raise funds to assist with Scott Dureau’s cancer treatment.

Six years ago, Dureau was rocked by the news that he needed brain surgery to remove a tumour from behind his eye and required annual MRI scans to ensure the cancer had not returned.

In late 2018, Scott attended a routine scan which revealed that the now 32-year-old father of two's cancer had returned. The following day, Scott underwent emergency surgery to remove the six tumours on his brain. Post-operation, following multiple tests, the cancer had spread to Scott's liver.

Despite the ongoing treatment for his illness, Dureau continues his work with Newcastle's junior talent, and helps run drills with the senior squad as well.

His battle is inspiring Knights players through the summer slog and will continue to motivate them throughout the season.

Backrower Lachlan Fitzgibbon says he will be thinking of Dureau each and every time he steps onto the field.

"He's an absolute legend, he's a fighter and that's what he's doing. It's no secret what he is going through at the moment but he still rocks up day in and day out, puts in the hard yards," Fitzgibbon said.

The dinner on April 5 is being supported by the likes of Matty Johns, Trent Robinson, and Knights coach Nathan Brown.

For more information of the event and how to support Scott Dureau click here