Leeds Rhinos sign Widnes pair Sam Walters and Jarrod O'Connor

Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield is pleased to have signed a pair of talented youngsters

Leeds have signed two academy players from Widnes - who are in a period of administration.

The Vikings are thought to have lost a number of senior players before the club's takeover was agreed with a local consortium - and the Rhinos beat St Helens to the signature of England academy international back rower Sam Walters, 18.

Leeds have also signed loose forward Jarrod O'Connor, 17, son of former Widnes and Wigan prop Terry O'Connor, for an undisclosed fee.

Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: "We are delighted to have agreed a deal with Widnes to secure these two young players.

Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves Live on

"Jarrod clearly comes with a fantastic heritage in the game whilst Sam gained plenty of plaudits for his performances with England.

"They will get the chance to test themselves with our U19 academy this season, as Rob Burrow and his side look to build on last season's Grand Final appearance."

The Rhinos are also being linked with Papua New Guinea forward Wellington Albert, one of the senior players thought to have left the Championship club.