Widnes Vikings saved from liquidation by local consortium

Widnes' game with Featherstone on Sunday is likely to go ahead

Widnes Vikings have been saved from liquidation after administrators brought in to sell the Championship club agreed a deal with a local consortium.

A new holding company, Widnes Rugby League Club Limited, has already been registered with Companies House and it is understood two supporters will be given places on the board.

The club say members of the local consortium are Chris Price, Jason Shaw, Roger Harrison MBE, Stuart Murphy, David Dean, Tracey Glendinning and Rod Steele.

Shaw will represent Vikings Quids In (VIQI), who have raised more than £100,000 and collected more than 112,000 new members inside a week.

It means Sunday's Championship game with Featherstone is likely to go ahead, although final confirmation is not expected until Friday when the change of ownership is ratified.

Widnes, one of the founder members of the Rugby Football League, were placed in administration last Friday following the collapse of a proposed takeover deal and last Sunday's game against Sheffield Eagles was postponed because of insurance issues.

Fans from around the game have rallied to the Widnes cause and administrator Peter O'Hara confirmed a deal has been struck.

"We have concluded an agreement which will be ratified tomorrow when the legal work is completed," said O'Hara.

The takeover is subject to approval from the governing body, who will need to carry out a fit and proper person's test on the new owners and also decide on any sanctions.

It seems certain that the club will be handed a 12-point deduction under the RFL's insolvency rules, which apply once a club is taken over and the membership of the league awarded to the new owners.

The Vikings, who were relegated from Super League at the end of the 2018 season, have won two of their opening three matches so will effectively be on minus eight.

It is thought at least two players - Adam Tangata and Albert Wellington - have left the club but head coach Kieron Purtill is expected to step up preparations for Sunday's home game on Friday against Featherstone.